Fun and laughter at Drum Theatre

Family fun and laughter is on the cards this month at Dandenong’s iconic Drum Theatre.

Looking to entertain the kids over the school holidays, then look no further.

Enjoy the adventure of Bunkasaurus, created by the award winning Bunk Puppets. This imaginative performance features clowning, shadow puppetry and DIY science fiction with eye-popping results.

If magic is more your speed, then catch The Quizzical Mr Jeff as he transports his audience to a state of wonder and play.

A fusion of circus and magic, Mr Jeff explores a mysterious room of marvels as he creates an unforgettable family day out.

Join UK comedian Stephen K Amos as he explores world events from the past few years.

Before and Laughter is Amos at his best. Fresh from treading the boards in London’s West End, Amos will have you finding the fun and the funny in all that life throws our way.

Don’t miss our Encore program show The Dancin’ Man featuring the class and elegance of the classic song and dance men who graced the stage and screen.

Enjoy the high energy and artistry of Luke Alleva, accompanied by a three piece band.

All Encore tickets include a complimentary morning tea and a parking voucher.

Following the success of the community performance Paradise Lots in 2022, award-winning theatre company Pony Cam returns to Dandenong to bring vacant buildings and empty spaces alive in their latest offering And Then There was Night.

Witness our city transformed by night and experience street theatre at its finest.

The performance will be held in a secret location in the heart of Dandenong, which will be revealed to ticket holders closer to the performance date.

Join us for more great theatre in your own backyard.

Visit drum.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au to discover a full list of shows and to book your seat today.