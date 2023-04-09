Slip into a Slime Lab workshop and go on a ’wild safari’ over the April school holidays at Dandenong Plaza.

Dandenong Plaza will be holding the hugely popular DIY Slime Lab workshop featuring a different theme every day as well as Wild Safari Adventure activities.

The Slime Lab takes place during week 1 of the school holidays, 10-14 April from 11am-2pm.

The daily themes comprise of Bugs in Slime, Unicorn Slime, Monster Slime, Polar Bear Slime and Under the Sea Slime.

In week 2, the Safari Adventure Village with Animatronics Zoo Animals is unveilled.

Kids will have a roaring great time as they embark on an adventure and create a special safari-themed craft activity to take home.

The safari adventures run from 17-21 April, 11am-2pm.

Both attractions are at level 2, Centre Court at Dandenong Plaza. No bookings are required. Cost: Free.

Details: armadadandenongplaza.com.au