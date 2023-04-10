Dig into dinosaur fun

Jurassic Creatures is an exciting event for dinosaur lovers of all ages.

With interactive activities like fossil digging and dinosaur passport hunts, as well as exhibits like a giant world bug display and 3D dinosaur jig-saw making, there’s plenty to see and do.

The event also offers the opportunity to meet Buddy and Tiny from the Dinosaur Train, as well as other activities for the whole family.

All of these activities are included in the ticket price, and for those who want to take home a souvenir, there is also a souvenir store available.

Additionally, there is a Dinosaur Photo area and carnival games available at an extra cost.

Jurassic Creatures is located at Westfield Fountain Gate in Narre Warren, and is open until April 23 for the Easter and school holidays.

To learn more about this event, visit www.jurassiccreatures.com.au.