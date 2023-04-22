Looking Back

100 years ago

26 April 1923

Random Notes

One of the speakers at the ‘smoke night’ tendered for the Prime Minister at the Dandenong Town Hall on 17 April 1923 mentioned the fact that the Flinders electorate appeared to be satisfied with nothing less that men of very high standing in Federal politics to represent it, and mentioned the names of Sir William Irvine and our present member Stanley Bruce (the Prime Minister). We are certainly getting our share of the “blue blood” of politics, and we have heard it from councillors and others that we should feel mightily honoured thereat; albeit, we may be just as well off, and possibly better served so far as our political wants are concerned, by a lesser light in the Parliamentary world than a member of the Cabinet or a Prime Minister. As a matter of fact, we are told at the smoke night in question not to expect much in the way of attention to the general affairs of the constituency from our present highly-placed and very busy member.

50 years ago

26 April 1973

Something here for everyone

Something here for interest for all the family…..that’s the aim of the Daily Journal to be published between May 14-18 inclusive. Special articles, exclusive features and prizes worth more than $5000 are just some of the reasons why you should make certain of getting your copy each day. Dandenong’s own Johnny Farnham who will tell of his life here and how he sees the future for both himself and “his” city. The Daily Journal has also secured the services of Ethel Brice, one of Australia’s leading home economists, whose exciting new dishes will be part of a big section for women.

20 years ago

28 April 2003

Hawks go grassroots

Hawthorn Football Club president Ian Dicker last week revealed that a ground the size of the MCG was part of its redevelopment plans for Waverley Park. Mr Dicker said that the Waverley Park ground would become the Hawks training base. He hopes the new complex – that will also include offices, a gymnasium and social facilities – will be ready by the end of next year. Mr Dicker said eight bays of the old Waverley Park member’s stand would be retained as the club’s administration base, with apartments built around the exterior of the ground. Mr Dicker said the club would make its base at Waverley Park because the area had a high percentage of Hawthorn supporters, and to woo back the 12,000 members it had lost through the move to the MCG.

5 years ago

30 April 2018

A Grand Stadium

A world class sport and entertainment venue right in the heart of Greater Dandenong? That’s the plan if Melbourne’s South–East becomes home to an A league and W league club, in what could become one of the great drawcards the region has ever seen. Dandenong born Simon McKeon, South East Melbourne (SEM) chairman, said the area was crying out for a professional sporting club to train and play there. Mr McKeon also said the region provided a large, ready made army of diverse enthusiastic supports who already loved the world game.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society