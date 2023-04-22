Art Club

Boost your child’s imaginative and inventive mind with Art Club. Materials supplied, just bring a smock or an old shirt and your enthusiasm! Run by qualified teacher and artist, Monica Muresan.

– Tuesdays in Term 2, from 4pm-5pm (excluding Anzac Day on 25 April) at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event, bookings essential. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/art-club

Persian miniatures painting

In this workshop, participants will be guided through making Persian miniatures – materials, colours, paper preparation and Persian miniature styles. All materials provided.

– Thursday 27 April, 10am-12pm at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong. Free cost, registrations required. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/introduction-persian-miniature-painting

Creative writing

Welcome to an organic group where you are supported to awaken your inner writer and spark your imagination in this encouraging and fun workshop. We will share creative writing prompts, stories and ideas. New writers welcome.

– Thursday 27 April, 10am-12pm at The Open Door, 110 Ann Street, Dandenong. Gold coin donation welcome. Bookings: Jo/Tayla on 9791 8664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Composting workshop

Join us to learn about home food waste solutions including composting and worm farming. Tips on sustainable gardening at home and how to limit what is sent to landfill. Please bring a large soft drink or water bottle for a compost rocket activity.

– Friday 28 April, 12.30pm at Noble Park Community Garden, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Free cost. Register at programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

Street Feast

Every Saturday, Dandenong Market is adding more street food feasts to its menu. It kicks off with authentic Polynesian, Spanish and Balkan dishes such as cevapi and tacos as well as delectable desserts like panikeke.

– Saturday 29 April, 10am-4pm at The Terrace, Dandenong Market.

Transforming old treasures

Art and sustainability will collide when we take old treasures and create something completely unique. Artist Melanie Learson will help participants breathe new life into an antique figurine through paint, markers and various materials.

– Tuesday 2 May, 10am-12pm at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong. Free cost, registrations required. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/transforming-old-treasures

Street-tour theatre

And Then There was Night is a street tour and site-specific performance held in vacant buildings by Dandenong’s youth and award winning theatre company, Pony Cam. Recommended for ages 15-plus.

– Thursday 4 May- Saturday 6 May at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinsons streets, Dandenong; $15. Details: Drum Theatre, 8571 1666 or drumtheatre@cgd.vic.gov.au

Multicultural seniors activities

Keysborough and District Multicultural Senior Citizens Club has resumed activities for 2023. Enjoy concerts with professional entertainers such as Ron Kingston (18 April) and Marcia Rae (16 May). Also bingo on 1pm, 1st, 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays 1pm, ballroom dancing including lessons Thursdays 12.30. Membership only $5 until 30 June. Tea and coffee supplied.

– Rowley Allan Reserve, 352 Cheltenham Road, Keysborough. Details: Carol, 9580 6480.

1973 centenary exhibition

‘Optimism, Opportunities and Achievement’ reflects on the 1973 celebrations of the Centenary of Local Government in Dandenong.

– Until 31 May, Wednesdays-Fridays, 10am-2pm at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Stret, Dandenong.

9×5 Exhibition

Now in its 16th year the 9 by 5 Exhibition proves that small things can have a big impact. Artists from around Australia present their creativity on panels measuring nine inches by five inches in a wide variety of styles.

Tuesday 18 April – Friday 7 July at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson Street, Dandenong. Open Tuesdays-Fridays 12pm-4pm. Cost: free

Places of worship tours

Bookings are open for Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network’s 2023 public tours to places of worship on Wednesdays 14 June, 9 August, 11 October, and 13 December 2023. Each tour features trips to four diverse places of worship for $25, plus a lunch for a $10-15 donation. Payment of $25 is required prior to the tour to confirm your booking. Details via the Interfaith Network, education@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662.

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801