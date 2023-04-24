Tributes flow at Dandenong Creek

Tribute was paid to one of Dandenong’s main tributaries on Thursday 20 April.

Discover Dandenong Creek featured a traditional ceremony and performances by Koori Youth Will Shake Spears Aboriginal Dance Group, a reptile and wildlife show and free barbecue.

The creek forms important habitat from Dandenong Ranges in Wurundjeri Country, through Dandenong in Bunurong Country and into Patterson River and Port Phillip.

Lessons were given into fish and marcoinvertebrates that inhabit the waters as well as the litter that pollutes them.

The free family festival was presented by City of Greater Dandenong, Living Links, Melbourne Water and the Bunurong Land Council.