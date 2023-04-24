Holding court at holiday playoffs

Young people got sporty at a free tournament at Dandenong Stadium on Friday 21 April.

The 3×3 Basketball and 4×4 volleyball tournament was a chance for sportspeople to meet new friends, showcase their skills and learn new skills.

The teams competed in under 16 males, under 16 females, under 25 males and under 25 females categories.

The free event presented by City of Greater Dandenong’s Youth and Family Services was open to young people who lived, worked, studied or had a significant link to the local area.