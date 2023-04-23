Rideshare carjacking pursuit ends in Berwick

A terrifying rideshare carjacking and pursuit has taken police across Melbourne’s South East, grinding to a halt in a Berwick car park.

Mill Park Serious Crime Taskforce detectives have charged three teenagers following the incident, which begun in Reservoir and extended into the early hours of Thursday 20 April.

It is alleged a ride-share driver picked up three boys from Price Street about 3.30am.

They allegedly produced weapons and threatened the driver, before telling him to get out of the vehicle.

The driver, a 28-year-old Caulfield South man, was allegedly assaulted by two of the teens.

The trio then fled the scene in the vehicle, which was located a short time later on Chapel Street in Prahran.

With assistance from the Air Wing, police followed the car through multiple suburbs to Glen Waverley.

One boy allegedly got out of the car on Dorset Street and was arrested.

The other two teens remained in the vehicle and allegedly continued to evade police through Officer and Berwick.

The car came to a stop at a car park on Clyde Road in Berwick, where the two teenagers fled the scene on foot and were arrested nearby.

A 16-year-old Balaclava boy has been charged with aggravated carjacking and assault related offences.

He has been bailed to appear at a children’s court at a later-date.

A 15-year-old Reservoir boy has been charged with aggravated carjacking, armed robbery and assault/driving related offences.

A 16-year-old boy with no fixed address has been charged with aggravated carjacking, armed robbery and assault/bail related offences.

The two youths have been presented directly to court.