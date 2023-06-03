Places of worship tour

Bookings are open for Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network’s 2023 public tours to places of worship. Tour will visit the Turkish Islamic and Cultural Centre, Shiva Vishnu Temple, Brhma Kumaris Retreat Centre and Dhamma Sarana Buddhist Temple. Includes a vegetarian lunch for a $10-15 donation.

-Wednesday 14 June, 8.30am-3pm. Payment of $25 is required prior to the tour to confirm your booking. Details: Stacey Odwazny, 8774 7662, 0411 968 525 or education@interfaithnetwork.org.au

Vaping concerns

Understanding Vaping webinar with guest speaker Sharon Torpey from Drug Education Victoria. Get up-to-date, accurate information on vapes/e-cigarettes, trends and health risks, and strategies to support young people. Open to anyone including parents, teachers, sports clubs and professionals. Presented by Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia Shire councils, Quit and Monash Health.

– Tuesday 6 June, 7-8.30pm. Register at events.teams.microsoft.com/event/1b07bd28-c163-491b-b2dc-49c92d48b0ea@fd72cf66-868a-4edd-8f84-8e91a618ab7f

Dinner with a VIEW

Dandenong Evening VIEW Club will hold a box and bottle auction at its next meeting and dinner. VIEW stands for Voice, Interests and Education for women and the Club supports the Smith Family’s Learning for Life Program.

– Tuesday, 6 June, 7pm at Dandenong RSL. Bookings essential. Details: Brigitte, 0491 626 527.

Clothes swap

Community members are invited to contribute up to 10 items of clothing, shoes and/or accessories. All items must be clean, in good condition and ready to display on the day.

– Saturday 10 June, 1pm-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Details: Zoe, mohlz@icloud.com

Urban harvest

Come and swap excess homegrown produce and gardening extras and meet like-minded growers in the area. Exchange home-grown fruit and vegetables, saved seeds and cuttings, gardening tips, seasonal recipes, coffee grounds, worm juice and gardening books. Supported by The Greater Dandenong Seed Library and the Springvale Community Hub Clothes Swap.

– Saturday 10 June, 1pm-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Details: 8571 1000 or council@cgd.vic.gov.au

Tai Chi & Awareness Meditation

Tai Chi is a form of physical exercise aiding health and relaxation, following Shibashi DVDs to stretch the body and move into a state of calmness followed by Awareness Meditation. Meditation harmonises the body, brings stillness and connects the soul to meaning. All welcome to join us for one or both of these workshops.

– Mondays, Tai Chi: 2pm-2.20pm; Awareness Meditation: 2.30pm-3.30pm (excluding public and school holidays) at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong. Gold coin donation welcome. Bookings: Jo/Tayla, 9791 8664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Happy Place exhibition

The Magical Getaway Foundation’s Happy Place art exhibition features residents in Greater Dandenong depicting their ‘happy place’ on canvas.

– Saturday 17 June – Sunday 18 June, 10am-3pm at Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong. Gold coin donation.

Short film festival

Covideo Twenty23 Film Festival is a short film festival reflecting on the pandemic of 2020-22. Films include, award winning The Ninth Tower, Lockdown Loopbox, A Room for One and The End of Myself. Also featuring some of Victoria’s best Spoken Word Artists, comedians as well as celebrity judges and lucky door prizes.

– Saturday 17 June, 7pm-9.30pm at Walker Street Gallery and Art Centre, Walker and Robinson Streets, Dandenong; $5. Bookings essential: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/covideo-twenty23-short-film-festival

Red Cross party

Hallam Friends of Red Cross is holding a birthday party in celebration of 44 years of helping the community. Guest speaker: Jennifer Seabrook from Victoria Red Cross. Light refreshments provided. All welcome.

– Tuesday 20 June, 1pm at Hallam Community Learning Centre, 57 Kays Avenue, Hallam; $5 entry, raffles $1 per ticket.

English for Daily Life

Bakhtar Community Organisation is starting basic English language and cultural integration classes in July. Led by an experienced tutor, ‘English For Daily Life’ will focus on the needs of refugees in a communicative environment.

Details: bakhtar.aidaform.com/free-course-registration-form or 9703 2555.

9×5 Exhibition

Now in its 16th year the 9 by 5 Exhibition proves that small things can have a big impact. Artists from around Australia present their creativity on panels measuring nine inches by five inches in a wide variety of styles.

– Until Friday 7 July at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson Street, Dandenong. Open Tuesdays-Fridays 12pm-4pm. Cost: free

Multicultural seniors activities

Keysborough and District Multicultural Senior Citizens Club has resumed activities for 2023. Enjoy concerts with professional entertainers such as Ron Kingston (18 April) and Marcia Rae (16 May). Also bingo on 1pm, 1st, 2nd and 4th Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays 1pm, ballroom dancing including lessons Thursdays 12.30. Membership only $5 until 30 June. Tea and coffee supplied.

– Rowley Allan Reserve, 352 Cheltenham Road, Keysborough. Details: Carol, 9580 6480.

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801