Sid the Sloth meets kids across Australia

By Emily Chapman Laing

A group of eager kids gathered at Myuna Farm to read ’The Speedy Sloth’ as part of 2023’s National Simultaneous Storytime on Wednesday 24 May.

Children Australia wide joined Sid the sloth to read about his adventures at the same time.

Nestled amongst the animals of Myuna Farm, the kids delighted in the reading, and had the chance to sing along to rhymes too.

Myuna Farm, in conjunction with Doveton Library hosted the event, bringing the kids’ animal imaginations into a space with real wildlife.

Casey Cardinia Libraries CEO Beth Luppino said this year’s book choice “couldn’t be better“.

“Our very own Sid the Sloth from our Early Years programs is happy Sloths are being celebrated this year,“ she said.

“Lack of school-readiness continues to be an issue, and we support parents to address this through fantastic programs like the Nation Simultaneous Storytime.

“It’s fun, and parents can create wonderful memories with their children that make a difference to their learning outcomes in the long run.“

Ms Luppino says encouraging early engagement in reading and sharing stories sets kids up for success at school.