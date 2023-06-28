Get Up and Move

These school holidays, join in a jam packed day of playing your favourite sports. Presented by Greater Dandenong Youth and Family Services and South East Community. For ages 12-25 years.

– Tuesday 27 June, 11am-3pm at Ross Reserve, 9 Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Free event, registration essential. Details: https://youth.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/youth/events/get-and-move

Games Night

Each month Drum Theatre will host a games night to encourage a different type of creative play. Come down and play Dungeons and Dragons, Pokémon TCG, Magic: The Gathering, Warhammer and Middle Earth. Tables and games set up for free play or bring your own. All levels of experience are welcome.

– Tuesday 27 June, 6.30pm at Drum Theatre, cnr Walker Street and Lonsdale Street, Dandenong. Free event, no bookings required.

Kids in the Kitchen and Zen Zone

Keep the kids entertained inside with free Kids in the Kitchen and Zen Zone activities at Dandenong Plaza during the winter school holidays. In week one, Kids in the Kitchen features a workshop with different food craft and cooking activities every day – Decorate a Chef’s Hat (26 June), Little Chef Apron Art (27 June), Cup cake decorating (28 June), Fresh Fruit Rockets (29 June), Bakers Bun decorating (30 June). Zen Zone for the second week of the school holidays features a daily dose of kids’ wellness activities including yoga, mindful colouring in and blissful bead craft.

– Mondays to Fridays, 26 June-7 July, 11am-2pm at Dandenong Plaza, centre court. Free events, no bookings required. Details: armadadandeongplaza.com.au

Understand Your Rights

Bakhtar Community Organisation, in collaboration with Melba, launches an “Understand Your Rights” program, which aims to empower individuals with disabilities, as well as their families and caregivers. This comprehensive program, offered free of charge, focuses on various aspects of the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).

– Saturday 1 July, 11am at 23–47 Gunns Road Hallam. Free event. Register at eventbrite.com.au/e/understand-your-rights-tickets-654595451617

NAIDOC festival

Join us for a free and inclusive performance of indigenous dance, music and art. A traditional Welcome to Country will be performed from 11am, incorporating a smoking ceremony and followed by Indigenous dance at 11:30am by Indigenous Outreach Project. Music and art performances and family-friendly workshops will be performed during the day, including a feather painting children’s workshop with Emmy Webbers from Wurruck Yambo.

– Sunday 2 July, 11am-2pm at Dandenong Market, Cleeland Street, Dandenong. Free event.

Dinner with a VIEW

Dandenong Evening VIEW Club’s dinner will feature guest speaker Antonia Arfaras to speak on being ‘stroke safe’. VIEW stands for Voice, Interests and Education for women and the club supports the SMITH Family’s Learning for Life Program.

– Tuesday 4 July, 7pm at Dandenong RSL. Bookings essential. Details: Brigitte, 0491 626 527.

9×5 Exhibition

Now in its 16th year the 9 by 5 Exhibition proves that small things can have a big impact. Artists from around Australia present their creativity on panels measuring nine inches by five inches in a wide variety of styles.

– Until Friday 7 July at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson Street, Dandenong. Open Tuesdays-Fridays 12pm-4pm. Cost: free

Community planting day

Bring the family and plant some indigenous seedlings at Somerfield Reserve. Includes a free barbecue lunch. Make sure you bring your own water bottle, gardening gloves and wear clothes that you won’t mind getting dirty.

Saturday 8 July, 10am-1pm at cnr Fernleaf Avenue and Eastbury Street, Keysborough South. Free event. Registrations: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/somerfield-reserve-planting

Pop-up blood donor centre

Do you have time to give blood and change lives this month? One in three people in Greater Dandenong will need blood, and they need people like you to give it. The Red Cross is popping up in central Dandenong from Monday 11 July to Friday 14 July.

– St Mary’s Community Centre, New Street, Dandenong. Registrations required. Details: lifeblood.com.au/donor-centre/vic/dandenong-pop-up-donor-centre

Multicultural seniors activities

Keysborough Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over-55s club, with bingo on the first, second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays, ballroom dancing lessons on Thursdays. Upcoming concert with Col Perkins (18 July) and a bus day trip to Phillip Island tourist attractions on 25 July ($50, lunch at own expense). We are in need of few volunteers able to arrange tables and chairs on Tuesdays from 10.15am to 11.00am. Please note the club will be closed from Monday 26 June-Sunday 2 July for renovations.

– Rowley Allan Reserve, 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee is supplied for all activities. Membership $10. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694

Interfaith tours

Bookings are open for Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network’s 2023 public tours to places of worship on 9 August, 11 October, and 13 December 2023. Each tour features trips to four diverse places of worship for $25 plus a lunch for $10-$15 donation. Payment of $25 is required prior to the tour to confirm your booking. Details: education@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662

Tai Chi & Awareness Meditation

Tai Chi is a form of physical exercise aiding health and relaxation, following Shibashi DVDs to stretch the body and move into a state of calmness followed by Awareness Meditation. Meditation harmonises the body, brings stillness and connects the soul to meaning. All welcome to join us for one or both of these workshops.

– Mondays, Tai Chi: 2pm-2.20pm; Awareness Meditation: 2.30pm-3.30pm (excluding public and school holidays) at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong. Gold coin donation welcome. Bookings: Jo/Tayla, 9791 8664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

English for Daily Life

Bakhtar Community Organisation is starting basic English language and cultural integration classes in July. Led by an experienced tutor, ‘English For Daily Life’ will focus on the needs of refugees in a communicative environment.

Details: bakhtar.aidaform.com/free-course-registration-form or 9703 2555.

Mindfulness meditation

Held weekly for people to learn the basic skills of concentration. Meditation may benefit people with spiritual and mental health support.

– Thursdays, 2.30pm-3pm at Dandenong Hospital’s Sacred Space, 135 David Street, Dandenong. Free, no bookings required. Details: Chuentat Kang, 0405 421 706 or

chuentat@hotmail.com

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801