Looking Back

100 years ago

5 July 1923

District News

Hampton Park

Cr Kerr presented a gun (a war trophy) to the Hampton Park School on Friday last. In asking to accept it on behalf of the school, Cr Kerr said it was through the gallant deeds of those who took part in the Great War that they enjoyed the freedom they had today. Some people had said that they would not take part in the war till the enemy came to Australia. They did not realise that it would then be too late. The people should always remember that it was their duty to do all they could for the returned men. They had done their duty nobly and well in foreign lands, and those who came back and needed attention should be well looked after. He trusted that the children would always remember what it cost those brave men, who were responsible for the victory of freedom, and that the gun would serve to remind them of their duty to their country.

50 years ago

3 July 1973

House of the week

Today’s house of the week is a three bedroomed brick veneer house situated in Springvale. The house has built in robes in each bedroom and its main feature is a large L shaped lounge. It also has a large combined kitchen- family and sliding doors taking you out to the gardens. The shower room is separate from the bathroom and is fully tiled. The floors are polished and the house is complete with quality drapes, blinds and light fittings. The house is on a corner position and is within easy reach of shops, school public transport. It has a septic sewerage system. The full price is $23,000.

20years ago

7 July 2003

Road works put an end to black spots

Dandenong black spots across Greater Dandenong Council run roads are almost a thing of the past, says a council officer. Civil transport and infrastructure planning team leader Clancy Philippe said the number of intersections notorious for accidents had been significantly reduced across the municipality over the past five years. “We are getting very close to eliminating black spots altogether.“ Dandenong doesn’t appear to be as bad as it was. “Where accidents have been a problem, we are pushing to get funding for these places.”

5 years ago

2 July 2018

The hole truth on donuts

A humble family favourite is celebrating 50 years – but it almost never existed. Dandee Donuts owner Susan Bell said her parents started the business back in the late 1960’s. “It’s all just hearsay, but I believe my mother and stepfather had a donut business. Dad then decided to build his own hamburger van. Everybody got upset because they thought he was building a donut van. The story goes that he thought he might as well follow through on the rumours and Dandee Donuts was born. There are not too many businesses that have been around this long,” Susan said.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society