Looking Back

100 years ago

16 August 1923

Federal Parliament

Practically the whole of last week was devoted to the House of Representatives Budget debate. Critics of the Government complained of the inclusion in last year’s expenditure of the losses on fruit pools, provision for main roads department, the purchase of wire netting and compensation for officers of the Defence and Income Tax departments, and alleged that the extent of the amount involved in these items ($1,312,000) meant that the expenditure had been over stated and the current year’s expenditure wrongly estimated. These critics failed to realise that practical business methods are being introduced into Government finance. It is inconceivable to think that any business contemplating a considerable reduction in staff and having a large surplus on the current year’s accounts would fail to make provision by the establishment of a trust fund for any compensation allowance that may be required. The alternative would be to take it from the taxpayers by raising additional revenue in the following year.

50 years ago

14 August 1973

New Pool for city ‘is a must’

Dandenong must have an Olympic-size swimming pool, city council candidate Mr Alan Carter said yesterday. Contesting East Ward, Mr Carter said the present facilities “are totally inadequate and a disgrace to a city of Dandenong’s size and importance”. He said “our city has a large young population that demands these amenities and to satisfy these requirements and at the time ensure that the health factor is observed a new Olympic swimming pool must be provided”. He added: “I am sure a new complex could be established on the site of the present pool. It would be a wonderful position for such an undertaking, naturally it would be necessary to acquire the property at present being occupied by the Army.”

20 years ago

18 August 2003

Born and Bred backs hall plans

A group opposed to the Dandenong Town Hall redevelopment only represent a minority of the community, a resident born and raised in Dandenong has said. The women, who has lived in Dandenong all her life, said the redevelopment would bring positive benefits to Dandenong. “There are many residents in my street who are all for it. The traders are all for it – they are actually looking forward to it because they feel it to be the beginning of a domino effect for Dandenong and will help fix Lonsdale Street. The 1940’s part that is going to be pulled down is an architectural disgrace. We feel the proposed building is going to be a better building for the community. It will bring entertainment to Dandenong.”

5 years ago

20 August 2018

Trapped in the traffic

Disgusting – that’s how transport operator Craig Membrey describes Dandenong’s daily gridlock. At peak time, every arterial road around Membrey’s Transport and Crane Hire yard on South Gippsland Highway is clogged. A 2-kilometre trip from Hammond Road to the yard can take up to half- an hour. The alternative routes along Greens Road, Abbotts Road and Dandenong Bypass are jammed. “We can’t run our business in peak hour traffic,” Mr Membrey says.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society