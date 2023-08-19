Mutt Strut

A dog-walk fundraiser for Australian Animal Protection Society to help cover the costs of rescuing dogs facing euthanasia at rural pounds. Includes training and recall demonstration, doggy competitions, vegan snags, limited edition merch and a coffee van.

– Saturday 26 August, 10am-1pm at Australian Animal Protection Society, 26 Aegean Court, Keysborough. Details: aaps.org.au

Community safety forum

Voice any concerns and ideas you may have for your local community. Victoria Police will be attending to respond to community safety concerns in the area and Council staff will be there to advise how Council contributes to community safety.

– Tuesday 22 August, 6.30pm-8.30pm at Dandenong Civic Centre 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong. Free event.

Electronic sound workshop

Free hands-on workshop with MESS (Melbourne Electronic Sound Studio). Try a selection of electronic instruments including drum machines, synthesisers and more. MESS artists will be on hand to support creativity and collaboration. Open to people aged 15-25, all skill levels. No prior experience necessary.

– Wednesday 23 August, 6pm- 7.30pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event, registrations required at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/mess-electronic-sound-workshop

‘That Made Me Laugh’

Come along to have a laugh and a coffee. Enjoy lots of riddles, jokes, puns, poems and short texts. Please feel free to bring along any reading material to share with the group that made you laugh or made you wonder…

– Monday 28 August 10.30am-11.30am at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong. A gold coin donation is welcome. Bookings: 9791 8664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Super Cars and Super Humans

A unique opportunity for kids, teens and young adults with a disability to get up close with 50 dream cars. Sit inside, take photos and create lifelong memories and experiences. Dodgem cars and other rides, food trucks, DJ, activities, give away prizes and much more. Presented by Personalised Support Services and Otium Club.

– Saturday 2 September 11.30am-2.30pm at Springers Leisure Centre, Keysborough.

Alex Wilkie Spring Thing

Come and celebrate the spring reopening of Alex Wilkie Nature Reserve, including First Nations’ Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony. Seedlings planting, nature play on the Sense Trail, wildlife presentations, roving performers, live music and free BBQ. BYO water bottles/cups, with water refill stations at the event.

– Sunday 3 September, 11am-3pm at Alex Wilkie Nature Reserve, Mackay Street, Springvale South. Free event. Registrations open on 31 July at www.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/spring-opening

Wilam Biik

A TarraWarra Museum of Art exhibition touring with NETS Victoria, curated by Stacie Piper. In the Woiwurrung language of the Wurundjeri people, Wilam Biik means Home Country. You are called to listen deeply with your ears, eyes and hearts – to understand how First People connect with Wilam Biik.

– Until Friday 8 September at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, Walker and Robinson Street, Dandenong (open Tuesdays-Fridays 12pm-4pm). Free event.

Hallam Friends of Red Cross

Monthly meeting, in which we present a 30-year service certificate and bar to volunteer Betty Keen. All welcome.

– Friday 15 September from 10.30am at Hallam Community Learning Centre 57 Kays Avenue, Hallam.

Community safety forum

Victoria Police Superintendent Jo Stafford is guest speaker at Neighbourhood Watch Greater Dandenong’s community safety public forum. Supt Stafford oversees the Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia police areas, is a police officer for 25 years and a former nurse. Includes Q&A and light supper.

– Wednesday 27 September, 7pm for 7.30pm start at 18 Buckley Street Noble Park.

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies & retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.

Multicultural seniors activities

Keysborough Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over-55s club, with bingo on the first, second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays, ballroom dancing lessons on Thursdays. We are in need of few volunteers able to arrange tables and chairs on Tuesdays from 10.15am to 11.00am.

– Rowley Allan Reserve, 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee is supplied for all activities. Membership $10. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694

Mindfulness meditation

Held weekly for people to learn the basic skills of concentration. Meditation may benefit people with spiritual and mental health support.

– Thursdays, 2.30pm-3pm at Dandenong Hospital’s Sacred Space, 135 David Street, Dandenong. Free, no bookings required. Details: Chuentat Kang, 0405 421 706 or chuentat@hotmail.com

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801