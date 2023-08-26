Statement of unity

by Helen Heath OAM, executive officer of the City of Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network

Interfaith Network President, Mrs Anita Davine, together with the Mayor, Cr Eden Foster hosted the 35th Annual Gathering of the Interfaith Network at the Dandenong Civic Centre last Wednesday, 23 August.

This interfaith gathering brought together many Faith and Spiritual Leaders to sign The Common Statement in an important, annual, public ritual.

This Common Statement, signed every year since 1989, is each leader’s commitment to the City of Greater Dandenong to work together for peace, harmony and understanding in the community – and beyond.

Crucially, following the Uluru Statement from the Heart invitation from First Nations People to all Australians, Faith and Spiritual leaders present were welcomed to country by Joshua West, a proud Palawa man from Bunurong Land Council.

Josh also encouraged all present to reflect on, and positively consider the important decision later this year that needs to be made about The Voice to parliament.

Dave Dryden, a proud Yorta Yorta man, also offered his reflection on this important decision, and as he has done so for many years at the Interfaith Network’s Annual Gatherings, played his didgeridoo powerfully and meaningfully.

Each year, the Interfaith Network follows the United Nations (UN) International Year theme which this year is “International Year of Millets” to which the Network has added “The Magic Within”.

While only tiny balls, millets are power packed with high nutrition, so these wonder seeds help one feel full as well as satisfied after eating them.

Somewhat like having faith the size of a small mustard seed, where faith does not depend on any action or merit of our own, but on what we put our faith in.

The smallest thing can have tremendous potential in the right hands.

The Greater Dandenong Combined Schools’ Interfaith Annual Gathering, being held on Tuesday, 17 October later this year at Springvale City Hall, will also be following this theme.

The Common Statement says: “We bring greetings from the faith communities to the Mayor, Councillors, and people of Greater Dandenong.

“We offer to the City of Greater Dandenong our common commitment to seek to live together in peace and goodwill.

“We affirm our desire to promote respect and tolerance for the integrity of each other’s beliefs, cultures, and traditions. This desire arises not only from our common humanity but also from our being people of faith and people of prayer.

“We recognise that as neighbours, we have responsibilities to the community, the world and ourselves. We therefore urge all citizens, both religious and non-religious, to put aside intolerance, prejudice and divisiveness, to attain peaceful and fruitful co-existence in our City.”

Pictured are all the Faith and Spiritual Leaders who after signing this Common Statement, stood together in Council Chamber where the original and now framed 1989 Common Statement hangs underneath an Acknowledgment of Country – a symbol of the potential in all of us to act on the magic within.

Enquiries about the Interfaith Network: executive@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662.