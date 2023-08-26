Demons delivered with VNL stamp of approval

By David Nagel

The strength of its elite-quality program has been endorsed after Casey Demons Netball was granted a five-year licence renewal to play in the prestigious Victorian Netball League (VNL).

Netball Victoria (NV) announced major changes to the VNL structure on Monday, including a switch from Championship, Division 1 and Under-19 competitions in 2023, to a Championship and Under-23 model beginning in 2024.

Three new clubs, Bendigo Strikers, Gippsland Stars and Western Warriors have been admitted to the VNL, while incumbent Ariels was unsuccessful in renewing its licence.

Eleven of the 12 clubs will field both Championship and Under-23 teams in 2024, with Gippsland beginning with an Under-23 team only and aiming to enter at Championship level in 2027.

Casey Demons President Rebekah Bogos was delighted that Netball Victoria had backed in the club’s program as the competition looked to expand.

“It’s a momentous victory for Casey Demons Netball and its dedicated fanbase, and comes on the heels of an incredibly successful initial five-year term, during which the team achieved key milestones, fostered athlete growth, and solidified its place within the Victorian Netball community,” Bogos said.

“We are excited to be part of the next chapter of the VNL competition, especially as it grows to the regional areas of Bendigo and Gippsland.

“Being a new club was an exciting challenge for our Casey family five years ago and we wish the three new clubs all the best for the journey ahead.”

Bogos said Casey Demons Netball had undeniably made its mark over the past five years, both on and off the court

“One of the standout successes has been the unprecedented surge in home-game attendance, with record-breaking crowds at Casey Stadium,” Bogos said.

“The electric atmosphere at these matches has not only showcased the passion of the fans, but also highlighted the team’s ability to inspire and engage the local community.”

Athlete development and progression have been at the heart of its accomplishments during its first license term.

“The club is commitment to nurturing talent, honing skills, and providing a clear pathway for growth has resulted in a remarkable upward trajectory for our athletes,” Bogos explained.

“With the renewal of the license, Casey Demons Netball looks forward to continuing its legacy of excellence, growth, and community engagement over the next five years.

“As the team embarks on this new chapter, anticipation builds for the upcoming season, where they will once again grace the court and inspire the hearts of fans young and old.”

Upcoming Trials for the 2024 Casey Demons VNL Squads and pathway teams will be held in October.

More information will be shared on Casey Demons Netball social media.

GIPPSLAND IN

In a landmark moment for netball in Gippsland, the Gippsland League has secured a licence to operate a team in the VNL.

The Gippsland Stars will be primarily based out of Traralgon and will encompass opportunities for players from the entire Gippsland region.

The initial setup will include a team to compete in the VNL competition and a development team which will support the VNL program.

Gippsland League General Manager Daniel Heathcote, who has led bid, was thrilled with the VNL’s decision.

“It is an exciting opportunity which has been a long-term goal for a few of us involved in the Gippsland League,” Heathcote said.

To be in a position to develop a Gippsland team competing in the VNL competition is a major boost for the League and the region and we thank Netball Victoria for their vote of confidence in

the Gippsland Stars program.

“We think this team will provide a greater opportunity for Gippsland players, umpires, coaches and staff to develop and aspire to follow the Netball Victoria pathways, that may not have had

the opportunity, or been able to continue on, due to the logistical commitments of travelling to a Melbourne based club.”

Netball Victoria Performance Competition Manager, Stacey O’Neill, said it was eager to get Gippsland on board.

“We’re excited to welcome the Gippsland Stars to the Victorian Netball League in 2024,” O’Neill said.

“The Stars’ inclusion will mean more opportunities for talented athletes, coaches and officials from across the Gippsland region.

“We know Gippsland is a passionate netball heartland and we’re looking forward to working with the club to ensure our competition is even stronger and more exciting in 2024 and

beyond.”

The Stars will now begin the process of implementing off-court roles, including coaching and administration, before the October 1 date where all teams can begin player recruitment and trials for the 2024 season.

All roles will be advertised on gippslandstars.com.au and via the club’s social channels @gippslandstars.

2024 VICTORIAN NETBALL LEAGUE CLUBS

Bendigo Strikers, Boroondara Express, Casey Demons, City West Falcons, Geelong Cougars, Gippsland Stars, Hawks Netball, Melbourne University Lightning, North East Blaze, Peninsula Waves, Western Warriors, Wilson Storage Southern Saints.