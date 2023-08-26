Learn from a Local Employer

A series of free online sessions for jobseekers to meet local employers, find out about career pathways and required skills. Next session is Health and Community Services.

– Wednesday 30 August, 6pm-7pm. Free event. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/learn-from-employer

Super Cars and Super Humans

A unique opportunity for kids, teens and young adults with a disability to get up close with 50 dream cars. Sit inside, take photos and create lifelong memories and experiences. Dodgem cars and other rides, food trucks, DJ, activities, give away prizes and much more. Presented by Personalised Support Services and Otium Club.

– Saturday 2 September 11.30am-2.30pm at Springers Leisure Centre, Keysborough.

Alex Wilkie Spring Thing

Come and celebrate the spring reopening of Alex Wilkie Nature Reserve, including First Nations’ Welcome to Country and Smoking Ceremony. Seedlings planting, nature play on the Sense Trail, wildlife presentations, roving performers, live music and free BBQ. BYO water bottles/cups, with water refill stations at the event.

– Sunday 3 September, 11am-3pm at Alex Wilkie Nature Reserve, Mackay Street, Springvale South. Free event. Registrations open on 31 July at www.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/spring-opening

Dinner with a VIEW

Dandenong Evening VIEW Club’s next dinner will feature guest speaker Maree Lee on “Making Quilts”. VIEW stands for Voice, Interests and Education for women and the Club supports the SMITH Family’s Learning for Life Program.

– Tuesday 5 September, 7pm at Dandenong RSL. Bookings essential. Details: Brigitte, 0491 626 527.

Line Dancing

Have fun moving to music in this vibrant group! Make connections and discover new ways to move and create. Absolute beginners welcome to enjoy a variety of easy dances. Dances can be adapted for anyone who chooses to sit down.

– first & third Thursday of month, 10.30am-11.30am (next date: Thurs 7 September) at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong. A gold coin donation is welcome. Bookings: Jo/Tayla on 9791 8664 or theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Wilam Biik

A TarraWarra Museum of Art exhibition touring with NETS Victoria, curated by Stacie Piper. In the Woiwurrung language of the Wurundjeri people, Wilam Biik means Home Country. You are called to listen deeply with your ears, eyes and hearts – to understand how First People connect with Wilam Biik.

– Until Friday 8 September at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, Walker and Robinson Street, Dandenong (open Tuesdays-Fridays 12pm-4pm). Free event.

Bees for biodiversity

Join us for an engaging workshop where we delve into the captivating world of bees, share practical tips on creating bee-friendly gardens and discuss important considerations for those interested in beekeeping. Presenter, Helen from ‘Friends with honey,’ is a passionate beekeeper and member of the Victorian Apiarists Association.

– Saturday 9 September, 12pm-1:30pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Bookings: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/bees-biodiversity

Springvale Urban Harvest

Come along to swap excess homegrown produce and gardening extras and meet like-minded growers in the area. Supported by The Greater Dandenong Seed Library and the Springvale Community Hub Clothes Swap.

– Second Saturday of the month (next 9 September) 1pm-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event.

Clothes swap

Community members are invited to contribute up to 10 items of clothing, shoes and/or accessories. All items must be clean, in good condition and ready to display on the day.

– Saturday 9 September, 1pm-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Details: Zoe, mohlz@icloud.com

Afghan Bazaar Cultural Tour

Experience Afghan culture and food through a two-hour guided walking tour of a wide variety of traders in Dandenong’s Afghan Bazaar Precinct. Concludes with a delicious meal in a local Afghan restaurant.

– Saturday 9 September, 6pm-8pm; $50 per person. Bookings: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/afghan-bazaar-cultural-tour

Hallam Friends of Red Cross

Monthly meeting, in which we present a 30-year service certificate and bar to volunteer Betty Keen. All welcome.

– Friday 15 September from 10.30am at Hallam Community Learning Centre 57 Kays Avenue, Hallam.

Virtual heatwave

Heatwaves affect more Australians than any other natural disaster. Hear from guest speakers from the Department of Health, Ambulance Victoria, Forest Fire Management Victoria and Greater Dandenong Council about the impacts of heatwaves. Then participate in a virtual heatwave exercise with key stakeholders live on stage, so we can learn from each other.

– Tuesday 19 September 2023, 9am-2pm at Drum Theatre, 226 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong. Free event, register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/emergency-management-exercise

Manga workshop

Join Youth and Family Services for a Manga Drawing Workshop for Beginners these Spring School Holidays. Create your own character as you learn the basics of Manga drawing with talented artist Kenny Chan. For young people aged 12-25 years.

– Monday 18 September, 2.30pm – 3.30pm at Springvale Library – The Studio, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Bookings: youth.greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/youth/events/manga-drawing

Community safety forum

Victoria Police Superintendent Jo Stafford is guest speaker at Neighbourhood Watch Greater Dandenong’s community safety public forum. Supt Stafford oversees the Greater Dandenong, Casey and Cardinia police areas, is a police officer for 25 years and a former nurse. Includes Q&A and light supper.

– Wednesday 27 September, 7pm for 7.30pm start at 18 Buckley Street Noble Park.

Noble Park Community Centre Art Show

Entries are open for all ages, from children & adults. Artists can enter up to four 2-D pieces of any medium. Entries close Friday 29 September, 4pm. Enter via www.npccartshow.org

– Details: 9547 5801 or email events@nobleparkcc.org.au

Places of worship tours

Bookings are open for Greater Dandenong Interfaith Network’s 2023 Public Tours to Places of Worship on 11 October, and 13 December 2023. Each tour features trips to four diverse places of worship for $25 plus a lunch for $10-1$15 donation. Payment of $25 is required prior to the tour to confirm your booking.

Details: education@interfaithnetwork.org.au or 8774 7662.

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies & retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.

Multicultural seniors activities

Keysborough Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over-55s club, with bingo on the first, second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays, ballroom dancing lessons on Thursdays. We are in need of few volunteers able to arrange tables and chairs on Tuesdays from 10.15am to 11.00am.

– Rowley Allan Reserve, 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee is supplied for all activities. Membership $10. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694

Mindfulness meditation

Held weekly for people to learn the basic skills of concentration. Meditation may benefit people with spiritual and mental health support.

– Thursdays, 2.30pm-3pm at Dandenong Hospital’s Sacred Space, 135 David Street, Dandenong. Free, no bookings required. Details: Chuentat Kang, 0405 421 706 or chuentat@hotmail.com

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801