Looking Back

100 years ago

6 September 1923

The Rubaiyat of “Omar Khayyam”

The above is the title of the selected super picture to be shown tonight (September 6th) at the Dandenong Town Hall. It represents a most authentic portrayal of the story bearing the same name, also having Persia as the setting, being beautifully shown by the introduction of natural colour photography. Over 7000 people were engaged in the making, it being considered the best picture make for 30 years. Tremendous scenes, including a marvellous conception of heaven, combined with a thrilling story make it one for all to see. In anticipation of the numbers who have been clamouring for this picture to be shown locally, the management have dusted up their “House Full” sign. Patrons would do well to be early or book their seats in advance.

50 years ago

4 September 1973

Threat to blow up petrol tanks

A man armed with a stick of gelignite climbed on top of a large tank of petroleum in South Dandenong last Thursday. The man had told police that he intended to blow up the whole area. Police were quickly on the scene and began a frantic attempt to coax the man down. The drama ended when the man fell to the ground after being forced of the tank by a high-pressure water hose. Although the action was realistic, it was all part of the filming of a future episode of the TV police series, Matlock Police.

20 years ago

1 September 2003

Parents question Dande high re-enrolment

Getting families involved in the school community and helping parents pay fees before the demands of Christmas was why Dandenong High School changed its re-enrolment this year, principal Martin Culkin said last week. Last Tuesday, Year 10 and 11 students were asked to re-enrol between 1pm and 8pm in the school gymnasium with parents present. It is the first time the school has conducted re-enrolment this way, with forms previously sent home with students. “It was a most successful and well received initiative,” Mr Culkin said. One parent contacted The Journal last week and alleged the school had used the face-to-face meetings to put pressure on parents to pay voluntary fees.

5 years ago

3 September 2018

Land Sale Blocked

Two disused kindergartens could be set to become ‘pocket parks’ after a stunning reversal by Greater Dandenong Council. At 27 August meeting councillors overturned council officers recommended sell off of the Grove Street Springvale and Fifth Avenue Dandenong West sites. It was a victory for people power with a petition of 42 signatures from a nearby school as well as emails and texts flooding councillors’ inboxes after the agenda item was publicised days before. Sivva Mastrogiovanni of the Dandenong Community Association said public open space was becoming more of a necessity as a common meeting point. “It seems with more apartments, the more we lose a sense of community.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society