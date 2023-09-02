Kalora Park celebrates Kate the Great

By Marcus Uhe

By the time referees blew the final whistle on Saturday’s C-Grade netball contest between Narre Warren and Beaconsfield, the surrounds of the netball courts at Kalora Park were swamped with senior and junior netballers, footballers, coaching staff, parents and supporters decked-out in black and white.

Some donned customised black sunglasses with ‘Kate 300’ inscribed in white ink on the love heart-shaped lenses, others flamboyant headpieces displaying the same message.

There were balloons, a banner and most importantly, a boisterous show of support for ‘Kate the Great’, as was chanted before and after Saturday’s B-Grade match in celebration of Kate Dowling, the first in the history of Narre Warren Football Netball Club to play 300 games.

While the special occasion shades hid the tears of A-Grade captain and Dowling’s close friend Brittany Mashado, there was no mistaking the emotion in her voice as she and Erin Clark addressed the crowd and reflected on the bond they had both made with Dowling over the years, on and off the court.

Dowling burst through the banner surrounded by those who have made her journey special, before leading the side to a 50-26 win over Beaconsfield.

The star of the occasion described the achievement as “special”, showing her gratitude for being a member of the club with an “addictive” culture.

“I’ve been a part of the club for three quarters of my life, so it’s pretty special to achieve this milestone, particularly with some of the really incredible people who have also been a part of the club, from both the football and the netball side,” Dowling said.

“But the most special thing about it for me is all the friendships I’ve created along the journey.

“All my best friends are part of the club, so it’s going to be pretty special to celebrate with them over the weekend and all my family as well.

“Some of my really good friends are also part of the footy club as well, so I think what’s really special is the love and support across both sides of the club, which makes it really tricky to want to leave, because you really don’t want to miss out on all the things that are happening throughout the year.

“It’s so unique and so special that we have a football club that cares so much about us as well.”

Dowling co-coached the B-Grade side to last year’s premiership, her fifth at Narre Warren, to go with the 17-under premiership in 2011, and a hat-trick of flags in 2016, 2017 and 2018 at senior level.

Her love for the Magpies crystalised as a teenager through watching senior sides take to the court after her game was over, inspiring her to achieve the successes that she has.

“Back in the day, Jess Breen and Laura Breen, their mums played netball at the club and my mum and I would hang around after my under 13 game and watch the other teams.

“We did that one day at Narre and I thought ‘oh my god, this is so cool’.

“I used to ask my mum after every game from there on out, if we could hang around and watch the other teams.”

It’s hard to imagine now, but her early days at the club were not as decorated as those spent in the seniors.

“I think, before we became successful, it was just about getting out there, participating in sport and building connections,” she said.

“In the early days, and I think a lot of the new girls who have started in the last five-ten years, probably don’t realise how shit we were when we first started.

“We used to get smashed every week, and I remember there was one year where we won one game for the season, and it was the most exciting day of the year.

“In 17s in 2011, Britt (Mashado) Erin (Clark) and Jess (Breen) and I, we all really wanted to win a final or make a grand final.

“And now to think that most of our teams are in the top four pretty consistently, it’s pretty special and I think it speaks to the culture of the club, of staying at the club for multiple years, not just coming to the club for one year and then moving on.

“I think it’s a club that people want to come to and stay at, which is really nice.”

The show of support from all connected to the Magpies reflects the esteem with which Dowling is held, with B-Grade coach and close friend Michelle Mashado telling the Gazette last week that her behind the scenes work, including coaching junior sides, packing up the courts after A-Grade contests and cheering on the other netball sides in different grades, made her a “great club person”.

They’re practices she learned from her parents, who were never afraid to put their hand up to help with their kids’ sporting endeavours, through working in the canteen, being the team manager and serving on the committee.

“I’m a big believer in many hands making light work; sporting clubs are run by volunteers, so I think it’s really important to pitch-in and help, but model that for the younger girls and other people as well,” Dowling said.

“I like knowing that I played my role for the club as well, because I think that’s very important.

“With coaching, I’ve put my hand up to coach a few times when they’ve been light on with coaches and I really enjoyed that.

“There’s something really special about being able to be a leader of young girls and keeping girls in sport is really important to me as well, because I know how much I’ve enjoyed it and success, enjoyment and friendships have come from that, for me.

“To be able to give back to younger generations is really important.”

While Dowling admits she is unsure of how many more seasons she has left in her, her passion for the sport and the club remains as strong as ever as she chases a sixth premiership.

Saturday’s win saw Dowling’s side finish the home-and-away season in top spot on the ladder, presenting an ideal opportunity to go back-to-back in B-Grade.

“I’m really loving my netball this season, the team is just so fun, so enjoyable, which makes you want to come back each week.

“So far so good, but I don’t want to say anything prematurely.”