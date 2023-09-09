Colourful explosions hit libraries

Endeavour Hills library has received a burst of colour in the form of a yarn bombing event on Tuesday 29 August.

Casey Council Connected Communities manager Callum Pattie said more than 80 community members participated in the Ageing Positively Crochet for a Cause event, which aimed to raise awareness of elder abuse.

“Casey’s Connected Libraries are the first partners to support the cause by welcoming the yarn bombing of the trees out the front of their libraries at Cranbourne East, Hampton Park and Endeavour Hills,” he said.

“A total of 500 pieces were collected, with around six volunteers piecing together the installations.

“The installation out the front of Endeavour Hills Library was especially created for children who can sit amongst the colours while participating in Story Time.”

Participant Kay Slacik said crocheting something beautiful makes her smile.

“Crocheting makes me happy and calm,” she said.

Participant Lill Dyson said there is a good feeling about crocheting to help others.

“It is very satisfying seeing your completed pieces of art,” she said.

Star News photographer Rob Carew visited the yarn bombing to capture the colourful creations.