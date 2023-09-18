Artwork breaks new ground

A ground-breaking artwork will soon grace the asphalt on Muderra Way, Noble Park.

The traffic-calming artwork will celebrate the land’s Traditional Custodians on what is Greater Dandenong’s first indigenously-named new-built road.

It will team together artists Koby Sainty (Bunurong and Palawa) and Koorrin Edwards (Bunurong, Gunnai, Gunditjmara, Mutti and Yorta Yorta) with experienced mural and sculpture artist Robert Michael Young (Gunnai, Wiradjuri, Yorta and Gunditjmara).

The State-funded project is a collaboration between Greater Dandenong Council, the Bunurong Land Council and the Noble Park Revitalisation Board.

Mayor Eden Foster said the project was being led by “the Bunurong people in celebration of Bunurong culture”.

It would provide a space for visual expression, important storytelling and cultural sharing, as well as supporting artists to develop new skills.

“Council embraces this opportunity to continue working in partnership with the Bunurong Land Council and this project serves as an important step towards reconciliation and serves as an example for local governments across Australia.”

South Eastern Metropolitan MP Lee Tarlamis, who is chair of the Noble Park Revitalisation Board, said the artwork would be a “vibrant and impactful way to celebrate the Bunurong people and tell the story of Muderra”.

Muderra Way means ‘torrential rain’ in the Boonwurrung language of the Bunurong people and was chosen in consultation with the Bunurong Land Council and the community.

The road was created as a link between Leonard Avenue and Ian Street as part of the level-crossing removal project.