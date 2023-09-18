Single townhouse stands alone

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A slender townhouse on a corner block in Noble Park has been turning heads.

It’s a half of a pair of adjoining townhouses planned for 122 and 123 Lightwood Road, says Greater Dandenong city planning director Jody Bosman.

“The dwelling is the first of the eight dwellings to be constructed on site and will be adjoined by another dwelling in due course to form a semi-detached dwelling layout.”

Some residents raised safety concerns especially if the dwelling was occupied before its ‘twin’ was built next to it.

“What if the partition wall separated or cracked before its mirror image pair is built?” a resident asked.

Mr Bosman said this was a matter for a private building surveyor appointed by the developer.

The surveyor would be responsible for the “necessary building supervision and sign-off”.

Greater Dandenong issued a permit for the eight double-storey homes along with a reduction in car parking in 2018.

An amended permit was issued in 2020, and corrected in late 2022.