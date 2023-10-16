Unity in Diversity fest returns

The annual ‘Unity in Diversity’ Southern Migrant Refugee Centre event is back, this time to celebrate its 30 years of service.

The event on Sunday 22 October, from 10am to 3pm near the Dandenong Market has been organised to also celebrate SMRC’s 30 year anniversary with the community.

SMRC Chairperson,Dr Ponniah Anandajayasekeram said they’re proud to have this event for the community.

“After successful events in 2018 and 2019, we are thrilled to bring back this fun community event as part of our 30th year anniversary celebrations.

“With over 12 cultures represented through our main stage performers, we are embracing the opportunity to reconnect and to celebrate our different cultures, traditions, customs and languages.”

The free family friendly event will see performances, jam-packed day of cultural music, food demonstrations, art and craft activities, roaming performers of magic and music, kids and children’s games and kids and children’s games.

There’ll be more than 30 stallholders including, cultural tents for communities to explore, henna, airbrush tattoos, farmyard animals, interactive sports activities from Fitnessworx and Reclink, Sports clinic delivered by AFL and Melbourne Stars Cricket representatives, pop-up art gallery of SMRC’s Youth Arts and Literature competitions entries.

“Over the last three decades, SMRC has had the privilege of sharing the journeys of thousands of migrants and refugees, and their stories have shaped who we are.

“Join us in celebrating those stories and the wonderful communities who make the southeast such a wonderful place to live and work,” SMRC CEO Rakesh Sharma.