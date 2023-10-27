Class act for the environment

Environmental and Sustainability Award

Cornish College

Award Sponsor- Crown Coaches

An innovative school has taken out the Environmental and Sustainability category at the South East Business Awards 2023.

Cornish College in Bangholme is recognised for its curriculum beyond books and classrooms and its drive towards sustainability.

“The simple definition of sustainability at Cornish College is making a difference for a ‘world where there is enough for all, forever’.

“The challenge for us, indeed for everyone, is to put these ideals into practice on a daily basis. “However, the College is committed to being leaders in education for a sustainable future and to do our part to create a world where our actions mitigate against runaway climate change.”

Officially opened in 2012, the college stemmed from St Leonard’s Patterson River campus which opened in 1987.

Eleven years later, the thriving school is with 717 students from its Early Learning Centre to Year 12 with a strong underpinned philosophy to educate for a sustainable future in all teaching and co-curricular activities.

Situated in a 100-acre setting in natural parkland, it provides the necessary space for students to play, explore and apply the outdoor pedagogical framework including biodiversity.

Recently, the school received another national award from The Educator, being one of the 25 schools recognised in the inaugural five-star sustainable programs.

The Freight People was runner-up in the category award.