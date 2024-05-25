Ron takes the chop for charity

by Cam Lucadou-Wells

Ron Jesson’s dramatic makeover lit up a massive Australia’s Morning Tea fundraiser at Palm Village Resort Willow Lodge.

To the cheers of hundreds of his neighbours, Jesson’s woolly curls were clipped with a ‘No.2’ and the remaining stubble sprayed a blinding pink on Wednesday 22 May.

The 600-resident village in Dandenong South impressively rallied to the cause, raising more than $3500 for cancer research, prevention and support programs.

Jesson’s effort alone raised $1240, with further funds from a raffle and a gold-coin morning tea spread.

Organiser Bob Smith said many had been nagging the hirsute Jesson to shed his lochs for months.

“His hair style was driving everyone crazy. In the end he got into it and was happy to do it.

“He said why not – I’ll get a free haircut. And he probably won’t need another one for 12 months.”

Not only raising money for a good cause, the morning tea was a way of showing support for several Willow Lodge residents undergoing cancer treatment.

“You’ve got to help someone some time. We’ve been doing this for a few years now,” Smith said.

This year’s fundraiser was the first at the village to feature a head shave and its most successful.

Next year might be even more spectacular, with a list of residents already offering to shave their heads.