SOUTH EAST BUSINESS AWARDS: Tech support puts ’people first’

Professional Services award

P1 Technology

Sponsor: KLM Spatial

‘People first’ is the successful motto for Dandenong South-based IT service P1 Technology.

Dianne Bunney and Luke Smits started the enterprise as a mobile ‘fix-it’ computer service in City of Whitehouse in 2004.

Now with seven full-time staff, it provides IT support for small-and-medium businesses throughout Australia.

“Our vision is to create technological freedom that creates workplaces where people want to work – wherever and whenever they please,” Bunney says.

“Our mission is to help businesses and their people flourish with the right technology.”

P1 Technology specialises in Microsoft 365 desktop support, IT project management, cyber security and procuring hardware and software.

It provides remote and on-site IT support with a 100 per cent on-shore technical team.

“We maintain the personal touch. Our clients have mobile phone numbers of

key technical and managerial staff so our clients feel they have real people available when they need it.

“We aren’t scared to visit our client sites, rather than try to do everything remotely.”

It carefully chooses industry-leading applications and integrations for “seamless workflow management” and “full visibility” across internal departments.

This includes financial forecasting models that compare actuals against budgets each month. It enables a quick course correction as required, Bunney says.

P1 can also set up models that weekly review staff KPIs and project milestones.

The company “lives and breathes” its core values – people, trust, reliability, flexibility and long-term solutions, not quick fixes.

P1 does what it says it will do, and owns its mistakes, Bunney says.

With a 95 per cent client retention rate, many of its clients have stayed with them since 2004.

P1 Technology keeps on top of IT leading practices and technology changes with business coaching and certifications from Microsoft.

“Marketing is our biggest opportunity for growth,” Bunney says.

“We are working on developing a strategic marketing plan to attract more SMBs with 5-200 staff in the manufacturing and distribution area.”