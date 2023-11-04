Dandy Show

Come along to the Dandy Show for a family friendly, fun-filled day. Featuring arts and crafts, show jumping, cattle, photography, horses, cooking, knitting, sheep, poultry, showbags, food trucks, rides, amusements, live music, flyball dog competition, car show and Saturday night fireworks.

– Saturday 11 November, 9am-9pm and Sunday 12 November, 9am-4pm at Greaves Reserve, Dandenong; adults $10, children 14 years and under are free. Details: dandyshow.com.au

Christmas Card making

Come along and make beautiful handmade Christmas Cards at The Open Door. Join in the frivolity and Christmas spirit by making personalised Christmas cards for friends and family in a friendly and relaxed setting. All skill levels welcome.

– Wednesday 8 November 11.30am-1.30pm at The Open Door, 110 Ann Street, Dandenong. Suggested donation: $5. Bookings: Jo/Catherine, 9791 8664.

Wellbeing workshop

Join us to learn how to take the first steps towards a physically active lifestyle and the importance of looking after your mental health. Guest speakers are ultra-endurance athlete Sean Bell and mental health advocate Luke from ’Real stories with Cyril’, who will be sharing their unique personal stories and some great take home tips and tricks.. Presented by City of Greater Dandenong in partnership with South East Leisure.

– Thursday 9 November, 6.30pm to 8.30pm at Noble Park Aquatic Centre, 9 Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Free event.

Clothes swap

Community members are invited to contribute up to 10 items of clothing, shoes and/or accessories. All items must be clean, in good condition and ready to display on the day.

– Saturday 11 November, 1pm-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. No bookings required.

Urban Harvest

Springvale Urban Harvest is a free monthly event that supports the growing of food locally, food knowledge and good nutrition. Come along to swap excess homegrown produce and gardening extras and meet like-minded growers in the area.

– Saturday 11 November, 1pm-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. No registrations required.

Cultural Sketch

You don’t need to be a visual artist to enjoy an evening of Cultural Sketching, just bring your enthusiasm, interest and willingness to have a go. In November, Kobi Sainty will be our Cultural Sketch presenter and model. Materials will be provided. Refreshments and alcohol will be served at this session. For ages 18+.

– Tuesday 14 November, 6pm -8pm at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong. Free event. Registrations required. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/cultural-sketch

Dinner with a VIEW

Guest speaker Jennifer Evans will speak about the ‘Horisons of Hope’ Ministries at the next Dandenong Evening VIEW Club dinner. VIEW stands for Voice, Interests and Education for women and the Club supports the SMITH Family’s Learning for Life Program.

– Tuesday, 14 November, 7pm at the Dandenong RSL. Bookings essential. Details: Brigitte, 0491 626 527.

Historical costume talk

Emigration, Dress and Australian Colonial Society, 1820s – 1860s will consider the nature of colonial society and the immigrants experience through the lens of dress. Presenter Laura Jocic, is a curator and dress historian with expertise in nineteenth and twentieth century Australian and international fashion and textiles. Run in conjunction with the Heritage Hill exhibition Yesteryear: a glimpse into Greater Dandenong’s Past. Followed by afternoon tea.

– Wednesday 15 November, 1.30pm-3.30pm at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong. Free event. Bookings required. Details: 8571 1000

Community Conversation – Shape Springvale

The Draft Springvale Revitalisation Action Plan is now ready for community review. Officers will be available to talk with you at our community conversation pop up. Khmer, Vietnamese, Mandarin, Cantonese and Teochew interpreters will be present to assist with the conversation.

– Friday 17 November, 2pm-5pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event, no bookings required.

Citizens Talking Climate Change

Join for an evening cuppa where you can discuss climate action and solutions for living sustainably now. Discussion topics vary each month, which will be climate action and environment related. Please bring-your-own mug/cup.

– Friday, 17 November, 7pm-8pm at Springvale Community Hub – Mitchell Hall, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Bookings recommended. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/citizens-talking-climate-change

Detox Your Home – Dandenong

Detox your Home is a safe, free and easy-to-use service to dispose of unwanted, highly toxic household chemicals without harming your health or the environment. The collected items are recycled for recovery and diverted from landfill.

– Saturday 18 November, 9am-3pm at Gloria Pyke Netball Complex, Bennet Street, Dandenong. Free event. Details: greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/detox-your-home-dandenong

Keysie Christmas Market

Come along and get all your Christmas shopping done at this vibrant outdoor community market event in Keysborough. Live entertainment, stalls and delicious food. Dogs on leashes welcome.

– Sunday 19 November, 10am-2pm at Springers Leisure Centre, 400 Cheltenham Road, Keysborough. Free event. Purchases at own cost.

Diwali at Dandenong Market

This free, indoor, family-friendly celebration is a beloved tradition at Dandenong Market. A sensory extravaganza of entertainment, arts, crafts, and a delectable array of flavours.

– Sunday 19 November, 11am-3pm at Dandenong Market, Cleeland Street, Dandenong. Free event

Hallam Friends of the Red Cross

Our final meeting for 2023 plans for community activities in 2024. All welcome, bring your ideas to help us connect with the community in better ways.

– Tuesday 21 November, 10.30am at Hallam Community Learning Centre, Kays Avenue, Hallam. (the next meeting after this is 20 February 2024). Details: Robert Read, 0455 566 570.

Walk Against Family Violence

Meet at Dandenong Market and walk to Harmony Square for our annual walk against family violence. Hear from guest speaker Liana Papoutsis, a dedicated social change advocate who has lived experience of surviving family violence.

– Tuesday 21 November, meet 11.15am at Dandenong Market. Free event. No bookings required.

Garden open day

Maralinga Community Garden’s next open day will be held on the inaugural National Community Gardens Day.

– Saturday 26 November, 10am-12pm at Chandler Road Reserve, Keysborough.

Neighbourhood Watch public forum

Greater Dandenong Neighbourhood Watch celebrates 40 years of Neighbourhood Watch in Victoria with a public forum, safety information session, AGM and supper. Guest speaker: Detective Senior Sergeant Rachel Marshall, an Officer in Charge at Dandenong police station who has served in CIU, sexual offences and child abuse units. All welcome.

– Wednesday 29 November, 7pm for 7.30pm start at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park. (Ample parking at the rear of centre, off Frank Street). Bookings: trybooking.com/CLYOJ

Yesteryear: A Glimpse into Greater Dandenong’s Past

This exhibition explores our region’s changing landscape and rich historical narratives through selected artworks, images and objects from Council’s Civic and Cultural Heritage Collection and local historical society collections.

– Open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10am to 2pm (until 24 November) at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong. Free event.

Interfaith Network tour

Join a guided public tour of places of worship in the South East – Emir Sultan Mosque, Gurdwara Sri Guru Granth Sahib temple, St John’s German Lutheran Church and Chua Quan Thanh (Tao Temple).

– Wednesday 13 December 8.30am-3pm; $25 (plus $10-$15 donation for lunch at St John’s). Details: Helen Heath: 8774 7662, 0421 829 563 or education@interfaithnetwork.org.au

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Fun for retirees

New members from Dandenong North and Noble Park are sought by the Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club. In addition to other activities, club members also meet for coffee & listen to a guest speaker.

– last Tuesday of the month (next on 31 October) 9.45am-noon at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave (near Police Rd). Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.

Multicultural seniors activities

Keysborough Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over-55s club, with bingo on the first, second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays, ballroom dancing lessons on Thursdays. We are in need of a few volunteers able to arrange tables and chairs on Tuesdays from 10.15am to 11.00am.

– Rowley Allan Reserve, 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee is supplied for all activities. Membership $10. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694

Mindfulness meditation

Held weekly for people to learn the basic skills of concentration. Meditation may benefit people with spiritual and mental health support.

– Thursdays, 2.30pm-3pm at Dandenong Hospital’s Sacred Space, 135 David Street, Dandenong. Free, no bookings required. Details: Chuentat Kang, 0405 421 706 or chuentat@hotmail.com

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801