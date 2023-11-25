Looking Back

100 years ago

29 November 1923

O. Gilpin Ltd

Further proof of the importance of Dandenong as a progressive centre is afforded by the opening of the widely known drapery firm O. Gilpin Ltd in Foster Street. The firm has no less that sixty-one branches in Victoria, New South Wales, and South Australia and has a great reputation as a big drapery provider.

50 years ago

22 November 1973

‘Excited’, ‘uptight’, says the centre Manager

Dynamic John Mickles the 43-year-old manager of the $4½m Parkmore/Keysborough shopping centre is well read, well educated and has a flair for words. But when asked to express his feelings about the pending opening of Parkmore/Keysborough for once is speechless. He hesitated, then said: “Things have fallen into shape much better than we anticipated, and from the original drawing board we’ve made innovations as we’ve progressed. Admittedly, we’ve had our inclement weather and statewide strikes that have held us up somewhat – about two months – but all in all we’re delighted with the result and can only praise the architects, builders and all concerned for a wonderful job.” In the past 15 years, Mr Mickles has been associated with the building development field, mainly housing in the Springvale, Noble Park and Dandenong area. Murragon Nominees, owners of the Parkmore/Keysborough project, plan further extensions to the area when the demand arises as there is adequate space on the 8.09 ha site.

20 years ago

24 November 2003

Jobs win out

Australia’s largest caravan manufacturer Jayco, has welcomed an industry expansion plan that is set up to shore up its future in Dandenong and fuel future jobs growth. In July, Jayco which employs 600, cited a possible move to another suburb amid concerns of a shortage of industrial land in Dandenong which it said hindered future expansion. The company wanted to consolidate three Dandenong sites into 40.4 hectares of rural land on Frankston-Dandenong Road but recent legislation to protect green wedges meant it could not be built on. However, after a review of Melbourne’s Urban growth boundaries, which considered submissions from Greater Dandenong Council and industry, the State Government has announced legislative changes to allow the rezoning of 1040 hectares of local rural land.

5 years ago

26 November 2018

Election romp

The Labor Government’s landslide win in the state election has been mirrored in its Greater Dandenong heartland, which has now deepened in red. Premier Daniel Andrews, front-benchers Martin Pakula and Luke Donnellan, Gabrielle Williams, Sonya Kilkenny and Tim Richardson were returned with significant swings, with Greater Dandenong Councillor Meng Heang Tak becoming Clarinda’s new MP. In the upper house’s South-East Metro region, the ALP gained a rare third seat through physics professor and new MP Mr Tien Dung Kieu. Liberal MP Inga Peulich and Greens MP Nina Springle faced uphill battles to retain their jobs. Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams achieved one of the highest ever votes in her seat, nearly 75% in two party preferred terms. She scored one of the state’s strongest swings.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society