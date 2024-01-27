Looking Back

100 years ago

24 January 1924

Destruction of Ornamental Trees

At a meeting of the Dandenong Branch of Australian Natives Association (ANA) on Wednesday evening January 16, a motion was carried on the proposition of Mr A B Wilson seconded by Mr W J Field, protesting against the cutting down of ornamental trees in Lonsdale Steet which should be retained, and that additional garden plots be provided wherever possible.

50 years ago

31 January 1974

Parking cut in Dandenong

Kerbside parking in five of Dandenong’s busiest streets will be cut from one hour to half-an-hour. The new ruling will take effect almost immediately. The city council on Tuesday night decided to reduce kerbside parking time in Lonsdale St between Clow and Foster Sts, in Scott, Walker and Foster Sts between Thomas and Lonsdale Sts, in Langhorne St between Lonsdale and Walker Sts, and in Lonsdale St parallel with the outer separator outside the post office. In a further move in what is undoubtedly the council’s biggest shake-up of parking regulations for years, present free all-day parking in council owned car parks will be reduced to two hours.

20 years ago

26 January 2004

Poorest of poor: Survey

Greater Dandenong is the most disadvantaged urban area in Australia states a report released last week. The Australian Bureau of Statistics report identified Dandenong’s poor socioeconomic status based on a breakdown of the 2001 census figures. Dandenong Mayor Kevin Walsh said the result was ‘disappointing’ and surprising. “The city provides a number of facilities to help people, particularly support services. We have a very high number of non-English speaking migrants – many starting with few employment opportunities. Despite individuals earning an average of only $264 per week, Cr Walsh said Dandenong remained a destination for jobs for many people.

5 years ago

28 January 2019

Overcoming hazards

Be Ha’s life of community service has been all about ‘paying forward’ generosity. The kindness bestowed on her, her husband and children after they fled as refugees from communist Vietnam in 1979. “They opened their arms and hearts to welcome us – we were lucky to have that. “We have to pay back and help the community as well.” Now recognized with a Medal of the Order of Australia (AOM), she immediately pitched in to help others. Her life hung by a thread when she and scores of others escaped on a small fishing boat form Vietnam, fighting off deadly pirate attaches, then floating for a month, starved of food and water before they were rescued by a British cargo vessel Entalina. “I am so proud to be Australian and for my Vietnamese community,” she said.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society