Greater Dandenong Sustainability Festival

The annual festival has stalls featuring Australian Animal Protection Society, Conservation Volunteers Australia, Environment Protection Authority, Greater Dandenong Environment Group as well as council info on environmental emergency management, biodiverse backyards, waste education. Also live music, face painting, kitchen food art and stage show by local green thumb Doug the Gardener at 11.30am.

– Sunday 25 February 10am-3pm at Dandenong Market, cnr Clow and Cleeland streets, Dandenong. Free event.

Friends of Red Cross

Hallam Friends of the Red Cross meets on the third Tuesday of the month. If you feel like dropping in for chat or a cupper, you are most welcome attend our meeting. We are a very friendly group of people, who like to chat and raise funds to assist people in the community who need assistance.

– next meeting Tuesday 20 February, 10.30am at Hallam Community Learning Centre, 56 Kays Avenue Hallam. Details: Robert Read, 0455 566 570.

Open Air Movies

The next film of Greater Dandenong’s Open Air Movies series features American documentary Chasing Coral (2017) (PG). Bring your own chairs, blankets and picnics. Free activities provided by The Dolphin Research Institute.

– Friday 23 February, 7pm-9pm at Harmony Square, 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong. Free event.

Reuse and Recycle Drop Off Day

Get rid of any larger unwanted household goods suitable for donating or electronic and household goods suitable for recycling. Includes furniture, bikes, homewares, clothes and linen, TVs, computers, electrical appliances, whitegoods and mattresses. Held by City of Greater Dandenong.

– Saturday 24 February, 8am-1pm at Greaves Reserve, 20 Bennet Street, Dandenong. Free event.

Maralinga Community Garden open mornings

During February the Maralinga Community Garden will be open every Saturday in celebration of Sustainability month and the Greater Dandneong Sustainability Festival at the Dandenong Market on Sunday 25 February. Come and view our garden, our chemical free produce, enquire about bed hire, and view our eclectic collection of nature items.

– February 24, 8.30am-10am at Chandler Reserve, 327 Chandler Road Keysborough. Parking on Maralinga Avenue. Details: Bryan, 0409 003 652 or bryan.hunter@education.vic.gov.au. Free event.

Victorian Mosque Open Day

Learn about the Islamic faith and the diverse Muslim cultural norms. Activities include guided mosque tours, hijab tutorials, henna tattoo art, and discussions about Islamic beliefs.

Sunday 25 February, 9.30am-4pm. Venues include Emir Sultan Mosque Dandenong, Islamic Education and Welfare Association of Dandenong (Hallam Masjid), Noble Park Mosque, Young Muslims of Australia Markaz Dandenong and Albanian Sakie Islamic Society of Dandenong.

That Made Me Laugh, That Made Me Wonder

Join us for a fun morning sharing poems, jokes, limericks and other reading material over a cup of coffee in homely setting. All welcome.

– Monday 26 February, 10.30am–11.30am at The Open Door, 110 Ann Street, Dandenong. Gold Coin donation is welcome. Bookings essential: 9791 8664 or Theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Noble Park Community Fun Day

Enjoy a day of free entertainment for the whole family, with live music and cultural performances, various workshops, sports, and art activities. Funded through the Noble Park Revitalisation Project.

– Saturday 2 March, 11am-3pm at Noble Park Skate Park, Memorial Drive, Noble Park.

Neighbourhood Watch public forum

Greater Dandenong Neighbourhood Watch safety information session with Detective Sergeant John Curnow (38 years in Victoria Police, worked in Armed Robbery Squad, Dandenong CIU, Southern Metro Crime Squad) and Dectective Sergeant Katie Johnston (16 years in Victoria Police, including Springvale police and South Metro Region Metro Squad). Light supper provided.

– Wednesday 27 March, 7pm for 7.30pm start at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park. (Ample parking rear of centre off Frank Street).

Senior activities

Keysborough & District Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over 55s club with bingo on first, second and fourth Tuesday of the month ($3 entry and $1.50 per bingo book), live concerts with professional entertainers on third Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays ($3 entry), Thursday ballroom dancing lessons (12.30pm-1pm) and ballroom dancing (1pm-3pm, $3 entry). Concert entertainers include Alex Matthews (20 February) and Col Perkins (3 March).

– 1pm-3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Rowley Allan Reserve 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee provided. Membership for remainder of F/Y 23/24 is $5. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694.

The Open Door workshops

Welcome to The Open Door, a centre for creative spirituality without fear or judgement. We run a variety of weekly workshops – open to all:

Tai Chi / Gentle Movement Meditation (Mondays 2pm-2.20pm), Awareness Meditation (Mondays 2.30pm-3.30pm), Centering Prayer Meditation (Tuesdays 2.30pm-3.30pm), Art of Soul (Wednesdays 11.30am-1.30pm) and Guided Imagery Meditation (Wednesdays 2.30pm-3pm).

We also run monthly workshops, including Line Dancing – Thursday 15 February 10.30am-11.30am (First & third Thursday of month).

Question the Space

Enjoy works by artists Rachel Burke, Ross Coulter, Jordan Fleming, Guerrilla Girls, Melbourne Art Library, Kent Morris, Dean Norton, Tina Patlas, Kenny Pittock, Nick Selenitsch and TextaQueen. Artwork locations include Walker Street Gallery and various venues around central Dandenong.

– until Friday 1 March at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, corner Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong (open Tuesday-Friday, 12pm-4pm).

Yesteryear: A Glimpse into Greater Dandenong’s Past

This exhibition explores our region’s changing landscape and rich historical narratives through selected artworks, images and objects from Council’s Civic and Cultural Heritage Collection and local historical society collections.

– Open Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10am to 2pm (until 1 March) at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong. Free event.

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Fun for retirees

New members from Dandenong North and Noble Park are sought by the Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club. In addition to other activities, club members also meet for coffee & listen to a guest speaker.

– last Tuesday of the month 9.45am-noon at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave (near Police Rd). Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801

Mindfulness meditation

Held weekly for people to learn the basic skills of concentration. Meditation may benefit people with spiritual and mental health support.

– Thursdays, 2.30pm-3pm at Dandenong Hospital’s Sacred Space, 135 David Street, Dandenong. Free, no bookings required. Details: Chuentat Kang, 0405 421 706 or chuentat@hotmail.com