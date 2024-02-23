Market crowds flock to Lunar New Year

A record crowd of 36,000 marked Lunar New Year with sun-drenched entertainment at Dandenong Market on Sunday 18 February.

The market banged with traditional lion and dragon dancers, as well as Vietnamese-Australian artist Minhy’s electro-pop-R&B hits.

A Taiwanese magician wowed market goers with an array of tricks and contact juggling feats.

Food trucks and stalls were meanwhile cooking up popular treats such as dumplings, rice cakes with honey, Arroz caldo soup, braised pork belly and chicken dim sims.