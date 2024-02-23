Storm-damaged parks closed

Five parks in Greater Dandenong have been closed to the public due to storm damage until further notice.

Greater Dandenong Council announced that the following parks were temporarily shut down as a result of the severe storms that struck the region on 13 February:

Alex Wilkie Nature Reserve, Springvale South

Amersham Reserve, Springvale South

Birkley Reserve, Noble Park North

Bundamba Reserve, Noble Park North

Colchester Reserve, Keysborough

Since the storm, Greater Dandenong SES had reported responding to more than 300 call-outs for help, mainly for fallen trees.

The council stated it had received more than 850 reports and requests for assistance.

“We are working to clear these as soon as possible.”