Looking Back

100 years ago

28 February 1924

New Hall for Noble Park

A public meeting was held in the public hall at Noble Park last week for the purpose of electing a building committee to work out a scheme to finance the building of a new hall and the following ladies and gentlemen were elected:

Chairman Mr Simpson, Secretary Mr Isaac, assistant secretary Mr Farnham, Misses Kelsey and Johnson, Mrs A W Smith, Mrs O’Brien, Meers Isaac, Simpson, O’Brien, Kirkpatrick, Farnham, Manders and Page were all elected onto the ladies working committee. There was good, representative meeting and a sum of £27 was promised towards the fund.

50 years ago

27 February 1974

It’s official – $2m scheme for Greaves

After 15 months of planning, negotiations and deputations, details have been finalised for a massive $2m re-development of Greaves Reserve Dandenong. The project will be spread over 15 years in three stages, the first of which will begin next year. Facilities to be made available will include a major football oval with a large grandstand with a smaller oval for juniors, two bowling greens, six tennis courts, two soccer grounds, a hockey pitch, a 400-metre track for junior athletics and two children’s playgrounds. It is possible a par-three nine-hole golf course could replace the junior athletics track with that sport being accommodated at the Lois Twohig Reserve.

20 years ago

23 February 2004

Mayoral vote a payback: Kelly

Greater Dandenong Mayor Kevin Walsh declared his backing for rookie councillor Clare O’Neil as the city’s next mayor. Cr Walsh said Liberal councillor John Kelly, who many believed has well and truly earned his first shot at the mayoralty after a decade on the council, was “not the best person for the job at this stage.” Cr Kelly commented: “I don’t expect to get the mayor’s job, and this is just a case of Walsh paying back those who supported him during his computer … scandal.”

5 years ago

25 February 2019

Apartment tower for Herbert Street

A towering apartment building has been given the green light among predominantly one-storey homes in Dandenong. The Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal approved the 13.1 metre, four-storey building on the corner of Market and Herbert streets Dandenong. The site lies just outside the Central Dandenong activity centre, but within the Residential Growth Zone schedule 2 which allows building of up to four storeys. Tribunal member Phillip Martin, on 20 February, noted the council objections to the 10 dwelling proposal with a Penthouse style top storey. It was an excessively bulky overdevelopment, not in keeping with the neighbourhood character, the council had argued. The proposal included 22 car park spaces within the ground level of the building. Eight of them were on car stackers. “I see this arrangement as more unusual, but not a reason to refuse the proposal,” Mr Martin said.