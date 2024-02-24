Meet the Yarraman Ward candidate – TEVYN GOV

TEVYN KENNETH GOV

Suburb of residence: Keysborough

How long have you lived in Greater Dandenong?: About 20 years

Political party (past or present): Currently I’m happily representing Victorian Socialists, the only political party I’ve been part of and believe in.

Occupation, business/employer name: I’m a worker in Coles Services

Property interests: Mortgage in the Western suburbs

Business interests: None

Three most important issues for your ward (in 50 words or less)?

– Address extraordinary cost of living concerns of Greater Dandenong residences

– Denounce the massacre of Palestinians and Gazans as well as their ethnic cleansing in Gaza and the West Bank. Standing in solidarity with Palestine against imperialism

– Build campaigns raising the power & voice of working class people and migrants

Describe your involvement in the local community (in 50 words or less):

I’ve helped campaign for Kelly Cvetkova, our previous Victorian Socialists candidate for the Mulgrave by elections. Letterboxing and attending to campaign stalls. I’ve spoken to voters about their concerns during the Mulgrave by election and take their concerns with me to this council election.

Why are you standing for election?

I’m standing for council because like many, I’m fed up with the major parties of Labor and Liberal putting big business and privatisation ahead of the NEEDS of people. As a worker, I’ve felt the cost of living eat into my wallet more and more everyday as Labor defends rising interest rates, putting more and more pressure on working people and migrants. Childcare needs to be more available, and we need financial support for GD residents/renters facing hardships in these unprecedented times. Only a socialist can hold the major parties in check in the council. We need a shake up and Victorian Socialists can do just that for you.

What is your campaign budget? Not really in consideration at the moment, but not much.

Who are your campaign donors? How much have each contributed? Victorian Socialists covered the nomination fee for my candidacy, otherwise no other donors.

What councillors, ex-councillors, MPs or ex-MPs have assisted or advised your campaign? None

Who will you direct your preferences to? If I had to choose, the Greens candidate

The following candidates did not submit survey responses: ABEYSINGHE, Susantha, BROWN, Peter and BILLINGS, Will.