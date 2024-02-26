Rolling with the punches

By Emma Xerri

Some people are lucky enough to find their calling.

Benny Sinclair was lucky enough to find four.

A rapper, boxer, author and father, the Noble Park-born man is living by his lyrics, proving “nothing in this life is out of reach.”

“I come from a working class family, so it stems from an aspiration to do something more; a drive to have something better for my life,” Benny said.

“My heritage has also somewhat inspired me. I look white on the outside, but I have some black heritage. So that has given me the confidence, and has motivated me to pursue hip hop and boxing.”

Drawing on his life experiences both in the ring and out, Benny found a creative outlet through music, all while running his own coaching and personal training business, Benny’s Boxing.

He finally scored his first record deal in 2020 with American label Round 2 Music after his song ‘Nothing Comes Easy’ rose in the college radio charts.

Eager to record new music with what Benny hoped would be his big break, things took a turn for the worst when Benny’s producer unfortunately passed away.

“I finally got my first record deal in the United States, but it’s been a fight to make something of it,” he added.

Taking on radio interviews and podcasts to keep up the momentum his music was slowly building, Benny became more and more comfortable telling his story, a story which would eventually turn into his self-published book ‘Games and the Fight: An Untold Story,’ and one day, he hopes, a feature film.

“In the first few weeks, the book was selling really well. It was on the Amazon charts in the top 10 in Australia for boxing.

“But because I don’t have a big publishing machine behind me, sales have flattened.

“Still, I’ve got it in Dymocks and Readings, and the Dandenong Library was among the first places that was happy to get it in, so it was nice to have that support from the south-east, because I’ve lived in these neighbourhoods my whole life.

“I really am a grassroots, working class, south-east guy.

“In the book I really explore the mistakes I’ve made, and I’m not proud of these things, but I’m calling them out.

“But the book also explains why I did what I did, and it does show some remorse.

“I would like my kids to read the book when they’re a bit older, but by no means should they be taking inspiration from my days of graffiti or fighting.”

And with 5 kids of his own, Benny is constantly working to ensure his work is integrated into his family life, hoping that his accomplishments will be something his children can admire.

“I’ve got a 15- and a 14-year-old, as well as three children between 5 and 1. So, I’m very hands on at the moment.

“We’ve downscaled my personal training service to a gym in my garage, and I’ve got a lot more time for my family.

“So my lifestyle now is very much about my family and trying to fit my creative endeavours into family life, but also involving my children in those endeavours.

“I’m always practising my singing or rapping, and just as you called I was listening to one of my songs with my son on my lap.

“My younger daughter is always dancing around the house and my 5-year-old will just rap and bust into a freestyle beatbox.

“So music and creativity is going to be a part of their lives, as well as something they know about their dad and seem to love about him too.”

And with his current record deal set to end in May, Benny is by no means ready to give up the fight, hoping to secure another record deal and play more shows, all while working to ensure the other facets of his life continue to thrive.

“I wouldn’t call it a struggle, but it’s hard work.

“You have to be constant and you have to be persistent.

“There are good days and bad days, but you can’t let the bad days demotivate you.

“I think that’s where my boxing has helped because, yeah, you take punches, but you persevere until the end and always rock up the next day.”