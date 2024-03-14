Art and soul volunteers recognised

By Sahar Foladi

The Noble Park Community Centre held its own “legacy celebration” with contributors after its recent City of Greater Dandenong Australia Day Award.

After 18 years of service to the community, the hard work of groups of volunteers were recognised as NPCC’s annual community art show was awarded Outstanding Contribution to the Arts.

Home Affairs Minister and Hotham MP Clare O’Neil presented her own certificates to volunteers for their contribution on Friday 8 March.

Past mayor and now Mulgrave MP, Eden Foster also made the appearance along with deputy mayor Richard Lim and Councillor Sean O’Reilly.

The popular annual Noble Part Art Show showcases talents with no age limit or restrictions as they’re judged on their art with a chance to win cash prize.

“We don’t have a lot of funding but we’re still able to produce a show that supports first time exhibiters that’s like a launching pad for many to take a leap in the art work,” art show coordinator Shelly Kemp said.

Last year more than 1,300 members of the community walked through the doors at the art show over the weekend, which displayed artists aged between 3 and 96 years old.

“It provides a lot of encouragement to create and pursue their dreams to become professional artists.”

Ms Kemp says the award is an accumulation of the collective hard work over the years by the volunteers and also sponsors who’ve supported NPCC.

She has seen the positive changes of the organisation over the course.

“Over the past 15 years we have added so many new programs and a lot of what we do are social and recreational and that plays an important role in our community.

“Apart from the fact that every single culture within Greater Dandenong is represented in our members, our aim moving forward would be to include more people from the disability community.”

The centre is all about inclusivity and community through the range of programs from arts and crafts, wellness, and playgroup for children to community programs such as practising English over a cup of tea.

The latest project is an accessible garden currently underway to include people with special needs.