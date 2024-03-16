Looking Back

100 years ago

20 March 1924

Where will we put the Market?

The market question is a subject that has been under discussion for years and is one upon which residents appear to be almost equally divided. Such being the case, and in view of the importance of the problem, linked up as it is with the future prosperity and welfare of Dandenong, how is it to be ultimately settled? New arrivals in the town or persons living a distance from Dandenong – although having perhaps a business to attend to here each week in connection with the market – invariably say: “Near the railway station that’s where the market should be located.” But those are not the people to decide the question, for they have no responsibility in the matter. It is a matter that should be left to the ratepayers. A great deal of publicity has been given to the subject in these columns, and numerous correspondents have availed themselves of the opportunity of publishing their views. It is the intention of the Shire Council to remove the cattle market (currently in Lonsdale Street) to the site that was purchased years ago, for the purpose, which is at present used as a show ground by the Agricultural Society and as the local football ground. The Shire Council at their last meeting endorsed its previous decision to build cattle yards on the corner of Clow and Cleeland Streets.

50 years ago

19 March 1974

Mother lashes school

An irate mother of two technical school students has described the aluminium portable classroom at Springvale South Technical school as “hot boxes” and a disgrace to the Education Department. The mother said the classrooms are set down in a 25-acre paddock at the corner of Henderson and Corrigan Rds Springvale South. “There is not one tree in the grounds and last week a 6ft snake was seen. The water is undrinkable and quite often the water is turned off during the day and the boys are sent home. They often wander the streets, especially students who have both parents working,” she said. “It’s not good enough. This is not a proper school at all. There are about 100 boys enrolled and there are five portables. One portable is used as a toilet block and another as an office.”

20 years ago

15 March 2004

UFO lights in Berwick

Two strange lights seen in the Berwick sky last week could have been an unidentified flying object, believes a Narre Warren family. There has been no explanation for the lights since. Melissa and Stacey Dagg were leaving a friend’s home in Centre Road last Monday about 10pm when two bright lights suddenly appeared in the sky. They were as big as streetlights at cloud height in the east. “We thought of every possible explanation, they paused in mid-air then went off to the left and went behind a cloud, came out again and then just vanished.”

5 years ago

18 March 2019

Congestion-Buster

During a 20-minute press conference, boom gates signals held up long lines of cars and trucks five times. You could say the bells are certainly tolling for the removal of South Gippsland Highway’s congested level crossing in Dandenong South. The State Government unveiled the intersection redesign – a road bridge clearing the rail line coupled with a new look, safer intersection at Princes Highway. It is expected to be completed by 2022.

Compiled by Dandenong & District Historical Society