Neighbourhood Watch public forum

Greater Dandenong Neighbourhood Watch safety information session with Detective Sergeant John Curnow (38 years in Victoria Police, worked in Armed Robbery Squad, Dandenong CIU, Southern Metro Crime Squad) and Dectective Sergeant Katie Johnston (16 years in Victoria Police, including Springvale police and South Metro Region Metro Squad). Light supper provided.

– Wednesday 27 March, 7pm for 7.30pm start at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park. (Ample parking rear of centre off Frank Street).

A Tra$hy Dreamland

Exhibition on display until Saturday 8 June at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong.

Come and try basketball

Dandenong Basketball Association and Greater Dandenong Council will be running free basketball sessions every Wednesday in March. Sessions are 4.30pm-5.15pm – Aussie Hoops for ages 5-10; 5.15pm-6pm – Skills session for ages 11-18; 6pm-7pm – Pick-up game for all ages.

– Wednesdays 27 March at the multi-use court, George Street, Dandenong. Free event, register at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/come-and-try-basketball-program

Talks on Spirituality

We are thrilled to have Stancea Vichie as our guest speaker from ACRATH, a not-for-profit Catholic organisation whose mission is to eliminate human trafficking. Stancea shares this subject in a gentle manner and offers ideas on how we can support the mission by shopping ethically and awareness raising.

– Wednesday 27 March 5.30pm-6.30pm at 110 Ann St, Dandenong; suggested donation $5. Bookings/enquiries: 9791 8664 or Theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Trees: A Canopy Extraordinaire

An exhibition that celebrates, reflects and recognises the significance of trees in the local landscape over time and the timber industry that grew the local community. It marks 80 years since community forest planting began at Greaves Reserve, Dandenong in 1944. Features artwork, local historical society collections and the council’s civic and cultural heritage collection.

– Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10am-2pm from 28 March-19 July at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae St, Dandenong. Free event.

Dinner with a View

The next dinner meeting of the Dandenong Evening VIEW Club features guest speaker Darren Hayes from The Smith Family. The club supports The Smith Family’s Learning for Life program. New members and guests very welcome.

– Tuesday, 2 April 7pm at Dandenong RSL Bookings essential. Details: Brigitte, 0491 626 527.

Qing Ming

In 2024, Qing Ming is on Thursday 4 April and the Southern Metropolitan Cemeteries Trust (SMCT) welcomes community members to honour and celebrate their loved ones at Springvale Botanical Cemetery.

– Friday 29 March-Monday 1 April and Saturday 6 April-Sunday 7 April at Song He Yuan and Clarence Reardon Centre, Springvale Botanical Cemetery, 600 Princes Highway, Springvale. Free event.

Zimbabwe Easter Challenge

Join us for an exciting community festival with Zimbabwe Consular Services, soccer, netball and basketball, Cricket Blast for kids, Mini-Roos for little ones, Zimbabwean music and cuisine, and fun games.

– Saturday 30 March, 10am-7pm at Tatterson Park, 62 Chapel Road, Keysborough. Free event. Details: info@zimcommunity.org.au

Senior activities

Keysborough & District Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over 55s club with bingo on first, second and fourth Tuesday of the month ($3 entry and $1.50 per bingo book), live concerts with professional entertainers on third and fifth Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays ($3 entry), Thursday ballroom dancing lessons (12.30pm-1pm) and ballroom dancing (1pm-3pm, $3 entry). Entertainers include Marcia Rae (16 April) and Rob Foenander (30 April).

– 1pm-3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Rowley Allan Reserve 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee provided. Membership for remainder of F/Y 23/24 until 31 May is $5. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694.

Friends of Red Cross

Hallam Friends of the Red Cross invites you for a chat or a cupper. We are a very friendly group of people, who like to chat and help people in the community. By raising funds to assist people in the community who need assistance.

– third Tuesday of the month, 10.30am at the Hallam Community Learning Centre, 56 Kays Avenue Hallam. Details: Robert Read, 0455 566 570.

Awareness Meditation

Meditation brings stillness, harmonises body & soul & connects to meaning.

– Mondays (during school term), 2.30pm–3.30pm followed by a cuppa at The Open Door, 110 Ann Street, Dandenong; suggested gold-coin donation. Details: 9791 8664 or Theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Fun for retirees

New members from Dandenong North and Noble Park are sought by the Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club. In addition to other activities, club members also meet for coffee & listen to a guest speaker.

– last Tuesday of the month 9.45am-noon at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave (near Police Rd). Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801

Mindfulness meditation

Held weekly for people to learn the basic skills of concentration. Meditation may benefit people with spiritual and mental health support.

– Thursdays, 2.30pm-3pm at Dandenong Hospital’s Sacred Space, 135 David Street, Dandenong. Free, no bookings required. Details: Chuentat Kang, 0405 421 706 or chuentat@hotmail.com