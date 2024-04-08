by Jaswinder Singh

In the face of global challenges marked by religious conflicts and land disputes, coupled with the heartbreaking struggles of farmers who seek fair prices for their produce, the teachings of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji give us a deep understanding of how to stay hopeful and robust through the idea of Miri Piri.

Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, the holy scripture of the Sikh religion, emphasises the values of compassion, justice, and equality.

One of the most essential concepts of the Sikh religion is Miri-Piri, which means balancing spiritual and temporal power.

The world can use these lessons as a lighthouse to hold on to hope.

The Miri reminds people of their duties to promote justice and well-being in society.

It shows how important it is to fight against injustice and for everyone’s rights, regardless of race or religion.

At the same time, the Piri aspect of Miri-Piri stresses the importance of being spiritually and morally strong during hard times.

Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji says that the human race is one, transcending the boundaries of religion and land.

Guru Sahib Ji emphasises the oneness of the divine and the equality of all individuals, regardless of their background.

When there are religious disagreements, Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, through Miri-Piri, urges us to understand, accept, and value different points of view and teaches us to use our inner powers of faith, meditation, and ethical living to get through rough waters with grace and calmness.

It shows that genuine faith is finding what brings us all together: our humanity.

Amidst the global challenges, the suffering of farmers resonates deeply with the teachings of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji.

Food is a physiological need of human beings, and without farmers, there will be no food.

Agriculture is considered one of the most honest trades.

The Guru Sahib Ji underscores the importance of honest labour, fair trade, and compassion for those engaged in the agricultural sector.

Only when one’s belly is full and body is healthy can the person contribute to the uplifting of society.

As farmers protest worldwide for righteous prices for their produce, Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji’s teachings encourage us to recognise their labour’s inherent dignity and value.

In challenging times, Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji guides individuals to maintain an unwavering faith in the divine.

It urges believers to look beyond differences, embrace unity, and work towards creating a world that reflects the values of compassion, justice, and equality.

By internalising these teachings, individuals can confront the challenges of the current situation with strength and hope, thereby nurturing constructive transformation in pursuit of a more promising tomorrow.