Cannons start 2024 on right foot

By Jonty Ralphsmith

The Casey Cannons Vic League One (VL1) women took out hockey’s Vic League Cup preseason final on Thursday night with a 3-1 win over reigning VL1 champions Yarra Valley.

It followed victories over well-credentialed opponents PEGS, Brunswick and Mornington to reach the summit.

Yarra Valley started quickly and scored in the 3rd minute, and could have added a second shortly thereafter if not for a crucial save by ‘keeper Sarah Sutton-McLellan.

Casey struck back four minutes later with a short corner goal to Mikaela Davis, before the game settled into a rhythm.

With the scores deadlocked at the main break following an even first half, the Cannons came out firing in the second half.

Casey dominated territory, generating all six scoring shots of the third quarter, but went unrewarded on the scoreboard.

It made for a tense start to the final quarter, with Casey ultimately breaking the drought after Sam Wagg converted from a second consecutive short corner in the 55th minute.

Casey maintained the ascendancy for the rest of the night, with a 62nd-minute goal opening up breathing space late in the contest and showcasing the type of ball movement the team is capable of.

Emma Harris and Jemma McLauchlan linked up to transition the ball quickly and effectively, with Mikayla McDonald in the perfect position to convert the well-executed cross.

Casey had to see off two late short corners to Yarra Valley to secure the statement victory.

Defenders Michaela Bullock and Rebecca Wagg led a strong effort to see the team to victory.

“The girls have been fantastic with a preseason dedicated to improving fitness and developing a new game plan,” coach Andrew Harris said.

“Winning the final was a fitting result for all their hard work.”

As well as winning the Pennant title, the club secured $2000 in prize money.

It’s an excellent way to kick-start the year for the Cannons, who are expected to again be premiership threats in 2024.