Digital literacy

Tailored program aimed at bridging the digital divide for all ages, particularly seniors. Includes navigating smartphones, social media, email, online resources and cybersafety.

– Mondays from 15 April 9am-12pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $50 per term. Details: 9587 5801 or programs@nobleparkcc.org.au

Talk and Walk: Dandenong Park

Join City of Greater Dandenong’s cultural heritage team on a walk to learn the story of the magnificent trees in Dandenong Park. The walk will take approximately one hour, at a steady pace with time to ask questions and enjoy the park. A delicious afternoon tea will be provided. Please note that there is an incline on this walk.

– Thursday 18 April, 1.30pm-4pm starting and concluding at Heritage Hill, 66 McCrae Street, Dandenong. Free event. Bookings required at greaterdandenong.vic.gov.au/greater-dandenong-council/events/talk-and-walk-dandenong-park-and-heritage-hill-gardens

Colour our Zebra Crossings

Join City of Greater Dandenong to celebrate new colourful zebra crossings as part of Colour our Street NPK. Activities include giant games, street performers and giveaways.

– Saturday 20 April, 2pm–3pm at Douglas Street, Noble Park (near Commonwealth Bank Lane). Free event.

That Made Me Laugh, That Made Me Wonder

Join us for a fun morning sharing poems, jokes, limericks and other reading material over a cup of coffee in homely setting. All welcome.

– Monday 22 April, 10.30am–11.30 am at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong; gold coin donation welcome. Bookings essential: 9791 8664 or Theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Noble Park Public Hall centenary

In March 2025 the Noble Park Public Hall will celebrate its Centenary Year. The Trustees are hoping to form a working committee and invite all local organisations or individuals to join it. A public meeting will be held on Tuesday May 7 2024 at 4 pm in the Noble Park Public Hall ( Paddy O Donohue Centre). All welcome. Details: 0412 613 853

Explore a new passion

A range of new courses are open at Noble Park Community Centre. Includes yoga for all ages and abilities. (Wednesdays 2pm-3pm; $5 per class), social tai chi (Beginners – Fridays 9:30am-10am; Experienced – Fridays 10am-11am; $3 per session), casual arts and crafts (floristry, paper craft, painting, macrame, etc, Thursdays 11am-1pm; $5 per session), and photography with phones or iPads (Fridays 11am-1pm, free).

– Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

Dandenong senior activities

Dandenong over 60’s Club (but over 50s are welcome). Join us for fun and games.

– Mondays 1pm-4pm (except public holidays) at The Dandenong Club, cnr Stud and Heatherton roads. Details: Carol, 0431 755 466

Senior activities Keysborough

Keysborough & District Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over 55s club with bingo on first, second and fourth Tuesday of the month ($3 entry and $1.50 per bingo book), live concerts with professional entertainers on third and fifth Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays ($3 entry), Thursday ballroom dancing lessons (12.30pm-1pm) and ballroom dancing (1pm-3pm, $3 entry). Entertainers include Marcia Rae (16 April), Rob Foenander (30 April) and Gavin Chatellier (21 May).

– 1pm-3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Rowley Allan Reserve 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee provided. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694.

A Tra$hy Dreamland

Exhibition on display until Saturday 8 June at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong.

Trees: A Canopy Extraordinaire

An exhibition that celebrates, reflects and recognises the significance of trees in the local landscape over time and the timber industry that grew the local community. It marks 80 years since community forest planting began at Greaves Reserve, Dandenong in 1944. Features artwork, local historical society collections and the council’s civic and cultural heritage collection.

– Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10am-2pm until 19 July at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae St, Dandenong. Free event.

Friends of Red Cross

Hallam Friends of the Red Cross invites you for a chat or a cupper. We are a very friendly group of people, who like to chat and help people in the community. By raising funds to assist people in the community who need assistance.

– third Tuesday of the month, 10.30am at the Hallam Community Learning Centre, 56 Kays Avenue Hallam. Details: Robert Read, 0455 566 570.

Awareness Meditation

Meditation brings stillness, harmonises body & soul & connects to meaning.

– Mondays (during school term), 2.30pm–3.30pm followed by a cuppa at The Open Door, 110 Ann Street, Dandenong; suggested gold-coin donation. Details: 9791 8664 or Theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Fun for retirees

New members from Dandenong North and Noble Park are sought by the Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club. In addition to other activities, club members also meet for coffee & listen to a guest speaker.

– last Tuesday of the month 9.45am-noon at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave (near Police Rd). Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801

Mindfulness meditation

Held weekly for people to learn the basic skills of concentration. Meditation may benefit people with spiritual and mental health support.

– Thursdays, 2.30pm-3pm at Dandenong Hospital’s Sacred Space, 135 David Street, Dandenong. Free, no bookings required. Details: Chuentat Kang, 0405 421 706 or chuentat@hotmail.com