Smith set for third ‘Stevo’

By David Nagel

Will one of the all-time great batting seasons be rewarded; or will an all-rounder emerge from the pack to claim Casey Cardinia cricket’s highest individual award on Sunday?

The two most recent winners of the Terry Stephenson Medal – Pakenham pair Chris Smith (2021/22) and Dale Tormey (2022/23) – have had magnificent seasons once again, and appear guaranteed to be at the pointy end of the leaderboard.

Tooradin’s Josh Lownds has taken his already brilliant cricket to another level this season, while Kooweerup pair Steven Dillon and Luke McMaster; and Cardinia’s Travis Wheller, are other all-rounders that appear to be in contention.

Kooweerup’s Chris Bright, Tooradin’s Cal O’Hare, Cardinia’s Morteza Ali and Devon Meadows gun Lucas Ligt are pure batting stars of the competition that are also sure to feature well.

Two of the quickest flame-throwers in the CCCA – Tooradin’s Brad Butler and Kooweerup’s Adam McMaster – look to be the main hopes for the bowlers.

It would be a major surprise if the winner came from outside the group above.

So, let’s get into the preview!

Facts and figures would suggest that Smith enters Sunday’s presentation ceremony as a warm favourite, with the Pakenham opener having made a career-high 989 runs at the incredible average of 109.89.

Over the last 10 years, the winning vote tally has ranged from 15 votes (Aaron Avery 2013/14) to a staggering 26 votes polled by Russell Lehman on his way to his second ‘Stevo’ in 2019/20.

So how high could Smith go this season?

He is guaranteed 11 – possibly 12 – votes from his last four games with scores of 140 not out, 210 not out, 214 not out and 98 all certain to capture the umpires’ attention.

But that’s 662 of his 989 runs gone, leaving 327 runs from 10 games to poll with.

While his amazing run of form is sure to have him contention; it might be more modest performances that get him across the line on Sunday.

Key games appear to be round three (3/37 and 44), where little else happened against Cardinia, and in round four he made 48 not out as the Lions chased down a very modest score from Merinda Park.

He could even poll a vote or two for his 37 against Carlisle Park in round nine, while he appears guaranteed two or three votes for his 3/12 and 56 against Kooweerup in round 10.

From round 11 to 14; he is an absolute lock to dominate, meaning we can get him to the 19 to 22 vote mark.

So, who is capable of matching him?

Reigning medalist Tormey had a sluggish start to the season, but fired up with 116 and 4/58 in a round five loss to Kooweerup.

He had a quiet one in round six, but there’s every possibility that he could poll votes in every game from round seven onwards.

He and Smith were clearly the two best players on the ground over the last four rounds of the season.

Smith made 214 not out in round 13, but Tormey’s 6/68 and 64 could seriously challenge for the three votes.

It will be interesting to see which way the umpires fall.

If things fall his way, Tormey could reach the 19 to 21 mark and become a three-time ‘Stevo’ medalist.

The main challenge to the Lions’ pair could come from Tooradin’s Lownds, who finished third to Tormey last year.

When Lownds fires, he really fires…and he looks set to poll three votes on at least four occasions this season.

His 86 in round six against Merinda Park should be enough to do so, while 4/14 and 48 not out; 69 and 3/23; and 5/16 and 79 should all add up to 12 votes.

There are three other games where he could seriously poll well, so that 18 to 20 mark is not beyond him.

Cardinia’s Wheller is also a genuine contender; but played some of his best cricket when others were absolutely brilliant.

His 132 in round 12 will be no match for teammate Alex Nooy (202 not out), while a similar situation could befall him in round 14, with his 6/75 and 74 going head-to-head with Merinda Park’s Daniel McCalman (161 not out).

Wheller might poll in more games than any other player this season; but that might not guarantee him the win.

Ali, Ligt and Butler were all in fantastic touch prior to Christmas, and were probably leading at that point, but won’t poll so many after the festive break.

The Kooweerup trio of Bright, Dillon and McMaster should all poll well, in a predominantly winning side, but the calculations make it difficult to see them getting to that 18 to 20 vote mark.

OUR TIP

Smith and Tormey to tie on 21 votes, both becoming three-time ‘Stevo’ winners, with Lownds and Wheller close behind on 18.

TERRY STEPHENSON MEDAL – THE LAST 10 WINNERS

PREMIER PLAYER CLUB VOTES

2022/23 Dale Tormey Pakenham 22

2021/22 Chris Smith Pakenham 17

2020/21 Jake Prosser Cardinia 16

2019/20 Russell Lehman Tooradin 26

2018/19 Dale Tormey Pakenham 19

2017/18 Jess Mathers Kooweerup 22

2016/17 Mark Cooper Kooweerup 23

2015/16 Chris Smith Pakenham 18

2014/15 Russell Lehman Pakenham 21

2013/14 Aaron Avery Tooradin 15

2012/13 Callum O’Hare Tooradin 17