Rivals to square off

By Jonty Ralphsmith and Marcus Uhe

SOUTHERN FOOTBALL NETBALL LEAGUE

Fierce Southern Football Netball League (SFNL) rivals Hampton Park and Doveton are set to square off on Saturday at Robert Booth Reserve.

It will be Hampton Park’s first game at home since 2022 after spending last season off its home deck as the clubrooms were renovated, with the old foes a fitting opposition for the momentous day.

Ladder positions go out the window when the Doves take on the Redbacks, with the pair having played several classics across the journey.

The most recent chapters in 2023 were no different, with Hampton Park winning the first match last year by two points, before Doveton won the return clash by six points.

Traditionally, matches between the sides are tough and physical, and while neither midfield group has the established core of bygone seasons, both will recognise the importance of the clash.

After being tested at times on Saturday by Keysborough’s ball movement, Doveton will know it is in for a bruising affair but has Dylan Chapman, who will be a point-of-difference in the ruck.

If Chapman plays as well as he did against the Burra, Doveton should win, given his ability to tap to teammates’ advantage and take contested marks, with the Redbacks likely going to struggle to compete with his presence.

Hampton Park will be keen to christen the unveiling of the new rooms with a statement win and go 2-0, and will be reliant on slick ball movement and opportunism.

An area that has plagued the Spiders in recent times is the midfielders’ two-way running, but they should have the ticker to go hard on Saturday, in front of their first home crowd since 2022.

With winnable matches against East Malvern, Skye and Endeavour Hills on the horizon, Hayden Stanton will hope his men can bank early wins as it looks to build continuity.

Doveton’s chemistry is also a work in progress, having bolstered its list as it eyes the Division 2 flag, with the class set to see it start as favourites in what promises to be a blockbuster.

Elsewhere, Endeavour Hills will look to go 2-0 against Skye and Cranbourne will be looking to get on the board in 2024 against St Paul’s McKinnon.

TIPS: Hampton Park v DOVETON, SKYE v Endeavour Hills, CRANBOURNE v St Paul’s McKinnon.

OUTER EAST FOOTBALL NETBALL

Mick Morland Reserve will play host to Berwick Springs’ first contest in Outer East Football Netball’s Premier Division on Saturday when the Titans welcome Gembrook Cockatoo.

Both sides are suited to wide expanses and it will be a test of fitness in the early season encounter.

The last time the Titans took to the field, they paid the price for a slow start, thrashed in the Division One grand final by Emerald.

In a new era under Chris Johnson and Hayden Stagg, the Titans will be looking to put that contest behind them as they begin a new season.

The last time the two sides met was preliminary final day in 2022, when the Brookers got the chocolates by 50 points on their way to a momentous grand final win a week later.

While it was only 18 months ago, both sides will take considerably different line ups into this week’s contest.

The Titans’ size across the ground will cause the Brookers issues, but Michael Firrito’s side will look to counter with breakneck speed.

Officer hosts Woori Yallock in what will be a great opportunity to see where they need to get to in 2024.

Woori Yallock are perennial contenders in Outer East and under new coach in former Tiger, Brendan Donovan, will give Daniel Charles side an excellent understanding of what’s expected in the top flight.

It’s set to be an emotional contest for the ‘Roos, however, in their first senior clash since the passing of club legend Robert Porter in December.

Emerald will like its chances against on the road against Olinda Ferny Creek, while Upwey Tecoma should get the better of Monbulk.

TIPS: BERWICK SPRINGS v Gembrook Cockatoo, Officer v WOORI YALLOCK, OLINDA FERNY CREEK v Emerald, UPWEY TECOMA v Monbulk.