Nawroz Festival a success

The Bakhtar Casey Nawroz Festival 2024 held on Saturday 13 April in Hallam was a resounding success.

Drawing a crowd of more than 2000 enthusiastic community members, the festival offered a vibrant showcase of rich cultural heritage, featuring an array of traditional activities, games, and entertainment.

A notable highlight of this year’s festival was the introduction of kite-flying activities, a first in the history of the Afghan community in Victoria.

Kite flying holds deep cultural significance, traditionally observed during major celebrations such as Eid and Nawroz (the Afghan New Year).

Alongside this, attendees enjoyed a variety of other engaging activities including the egg-crushing game, jumping castle, face painting, Henna, marble games, carom board, chess, and more.

As the afternoon progressed, the crowd was treated to live music performances while also taking the opportunity to explore the exhibition on display.

This exhibition featured a compelling collection of portraits, painted two years prior by local artists, under the poignant theme of “Lest We Forget Afghanistan”.

It served as a heartfelt tribute to the sacrifices made by the veterans and the resilient people of Afghanistan.

The festival also welcomed guests, including Narre Warren North MP Belinda Wilson, Narre Warren South MP Gary Maas, Greater Dandenong mayor Lana Formoso, La Trobe MP Jason Wood, and representatives from various community organisations.