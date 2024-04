A cavalcade of characters descended on Dandenong Library for the Dandy-Con Comic Festival on Saturday 27 April.

The CBD was swamped with costumes – from Batman, Superman, Jedi warriors to Cyril Cyborg.

They were there for a dizzying pop-culture carnival featuring graphic novels, cosplay contests, merch vendors, artist showcases, tabletop gamers, comic drawing and Dungeons and Dragons and live performances.

Pictures: GARY SISSONS