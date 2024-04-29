Free internet for families launched

A new push has begun to promote a free nbn program for students in Greater Dandenong.

The School Student Broadband Initiative is providing up to 30,000 families with no broadband access at home access to a free nbn service until the end of 2025.

Pop-up booths have been staged in central Dandenong, including a special event at Dandenong Civic Centre on 26 April.

Mayor Lana Formoso lauded the initiative, saying many students were without reliable internet access.

“We support people with free wifi in our libraries, community facilities and open spaces across our city, but having reliable internet at home makes a huge difference to a student’s success.

“Many families in our community are struggling under the current cost of living pressures and internet access might be a luxury they just can’t afford.

“We will be promoting this opportunity widely to our community.”

Dandenong MP and Government Services Minister Gabrielle Williams said broadband internet access was essential for study, work and access to services.

“That’s why the School Student Broadband Initiative is so important, and it’s why the Allan Labor Government is investing $540 million in more reliable mobile coverage and faster internet.”

The initiative will offer free broadband internet to eligible families until 31 December 2025.