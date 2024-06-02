More than 60 events: Winter Arts Festival back for 2024

The Winter Arts Festival will be making its return to the City of Casey for the 22nd year, with a line-up of arts, cultural and entertainment experiences for everyone to enjoy.

Running for an entire month between 14 June and 14 July, the festival offers more than 60 events across Casey, ranging from interactive experiences and workshops, to engaging performances and immersive art installations.

Casey’s chair of administrators Noelene Duff PSM said that the festival program will offer something for all ages to enjoy.

“In 2024, we are turning the spotlight on our diverse and exceptional local arts and cultural communities across Casey, and we’re also inviting the audience to take centre stage.

“Through various experiences, performances, installations and workshops, the program aims to blur the lines between creator and spectator, transforming every individual into an essential part of the festival,” she said.

Some highlights for the music and performance category include the School of Rock presented by the Windmill Theatre Company and Queers of Concert; after a sold-out event in 2023 with local drag queen, Brenda Bressed looking to make a return.

Visual arts is also a highlight, with Hybycozo Deep Thought Installation, combining the realms of geometry, maths and science with traditional pattern design.

Also making a return will be the Berwick District Woodworkers Club Expo, as well as People of Pearcedale, a collection of portraits by local artist Christopher Pyett.

“Every offering in the program is by the community, for the community or with the intent to build new connections and shine a light on our incredibly vibrant city, rich with arts and culture,” Ms Duff said.

Dance will also be a major feature of the festival, with Salsa for Seniors, the South East Area Throwdown and the Kids Dancehall Workshop hosted by Jungle City to explore Jamaican Dancehall and Afro Fusion.

“Join us and be more than a spectator; be the heartbeat of an unforgettable celebration of the arts in the southeast,” Ms Duff said.

For more general information on the festival, you can visit casey.vic.gov.au/winter-arts-festival