Sharing the secrets of good food

Noble Park Community Centre has become a melting pot of culinary adventure, with an influx of amateur chefs participating in cooking courses in the past three months.

The five-week Cooking for Instructors course, run by Belinda Nowakowski from the Stephanie Alexander Kitchen Garden Foundation, included over 30 participants who learnt how to cook five delicious, budget-friendly recipes.

Upon completing the course, each participant received a Food Safety Supervisor Certificate, providing them with the credentials required to run their own cooking classes as instructors.

Maria Weninger was one of Belinda’s students who has since capitalised on this great opportunity by starting her own culinary program at the centre in May, the Evening Eats: Adult Cooking Class.

The program was a hit amongst participants, with one stating that the thing she loves most about the City of Greater Dandenong is being involved in Maria’s class.

“I’m happy to cook with her because she is fun to be with” she said.

After the successful Evening Eats program, Maria is set to lead another course, this time with an Italian flavour.

The Master Italian Cooking Course aims to equip participants with six authentic Italian recipes made simple, along with the expert knife skills necessary for efficient and safe cooking, and seeks to empower the students to cook with confidence.

Participants can choose sessions on either Tuesdays 6pm-8pm or Thursdays 1pm-3pm, starting in August; $20 per class

Details: nobleparkcommunitycentre.org.au or 9547 5801