Prevent number-plate theft

Neighbourhood Watch Greater Dandenong are doing free fittings of one-way anti-theft screws to secure your number plates.; screw sets $3 per car.

– Saturday 7 September 10.30am-12.30pm at Springvale RSL. Details: Dawn Vernon, 0407 325 030.

Community safety forum

Speak to Council representatives, Victoria Police and Launch Housing on issues and initiatives related to community safety in Springvale. Learn more about how complex issues are being addressed and the resources available.

– Tuesday 3 September, 1pm-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event

Cultural Sketch

Join us to hear from, and sketch, a member of our arts community. The member will share their story, creative interests, arts practice, favourite music and other aspects that make up their creative world as they strike a pose for you to draw. Materials provided. Refreshments and alcohol served. Event is for people 18+.

– Tuesday 3 September, 6pm-8pm at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, cnr Walker and Robinson streets, Dandenong. Free event. Registration required at eventbrite.com.au/e/cultural-sketch-tickets-859196298257?aff=oddtdtcreator

Dinner with a VIEW

The next dinner meeting of the Dandenong Evening VIEW Club features U And I Designs mobile ladies fashion parade. Dandenong Evening VIEW Club supports the SMITH Family’s Learning for Life Program. New members and guests are very welcome.

– Tuesday, 3 Sptember 7 pm at the Dandenong RSL. Bookings essential. Details: Brigitte, 0491 626 527.

Spirituality of Mother Earth

Join us for a gentle afternoon exploring the theme “Entanglement with the Sacred”. People speak of seeking God, but God is always seeking us, trying to wake us up with his constant presence. We will reflect on our own experience of encountering the sacred and how it has influenced our lives. It promises to be an enriching session. All welcome.

– Thursday 5 September 1.30pm-3pm at The Open Door, 110 Ann Street, Dandenong; suggested donation $5. Details: 9791 8664 or Theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Council election information

Victorian Electoral Commission hosts two information sessions for the community and prospective candidates ahead of October’s City of Greater Dandenong elections. Can be attended either in-person or online.

– Wednesday 4 September at VEC election Office, 237 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong and Thursday 5 September, 6.30 pm at Dandenong Civic Centre Chamber, Level 2, 225 Lonsdale Street, Dandenong. Free event. Details: info@vec.vic.gov.au

Lexington Gardens Retirement Village Market Day

Indoors market with homemade baked goods, jams and relishes, jewellery, knitwear, wooden toys, handstitched items, bags and purses and more. Some stalls are cash only.

– Friday 6 September 10am-1pm at Lexington Gardens dining room, 114 Westall Road, Springvale. Details: Di Ritchie, 0412 737 148. Free entry.

Sustainability Saturdays at The Hub – Posy Jar

Join Domenica of Lupin Botanical to create a beautiful floral arrangement in a glass jar, using a variety of locally grown seasonal flowers and foliage. Suitable for all skill levels. All materials, flowers and glassware provided. Bookings required.

– Saturday 14 September, 2pm-4pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, SpringvaleFree event. Bookings required at eventbrite.com.au/e/sustainability-saturdays-at-the-hub-fresh-botanicals-posy-jar-tickets-908075617617

Springvale Urban Harvest

Come along to swap excess homegrown produce and gardening extras and meet like-minded growers in the area. Supported by The Greater Dandenong Seed Library and the Springvale Community Hub Clothes Swap.

– Second Saturday of the month (next 14 September) 1pm-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event.

Clothes swap

Community members are invited to contribute up to 10 items of clothing, shoes and/or accessories. All items must be clean, in good condition and ready to display on the day.

– Saturday 14 September, 1pm-3pm at Springvale Community Hub, 5 Hillcrest Grove, Springvale. Free event. Details: Zoe, mohlz@icloud.com

Fiestas Patrias

Enjoy the vibrancy of Latin Americas food and dance. Includes iconic dishes such as birria tacos and quesadillas, Brazilian BBQ, plantains and arepas, with live Cuban band Son Quba and samba, bachata and salsa dancers.

Sunday 15 September, 10am-3pm at Dandenong Market; free entry.

Neighbourhood Watch public forum

Greater Dandenong Neighbourhood Watch presents a safety information Q&A. Guest speaker is Senior Sergeant Chris Savage, who is Officer in Charge at Springvale police station as well as the Municipal Emergency Response Coordinator for Greater Dandenong. All residents welcome, please bring a friend.

– Wednesday 25 September, 7pm for 7.30pm start at Paddy O’Donoghue Centre, 18-34 Buckley Street, Noble Park. Light supper provided.

Trees: A Canopy Extraordinaire

An exhibition that celebrates, reflects and recognises the significance of trees in the local landscape over time and the timber industry that grew the local community. It marks 80 years since community forest planting began at Greaves Reserve, Dandenong in 1944. Features artwork, local historical society collections and the council’s civic and cultural heritage collection.

– Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10am-2pm extended until 27 September at Benga, Heritage Hill Museum and Historic Gardens, 66 McCrae St, Dandenong. Free event.

Wellsprings for Women 30th anniversary fundraising dinner

This year’s event is extra special as we celebrate three decades of supporting refugee and migrant women to build new lives in Australia. Entertainment, a silent auction, raffle prizes, and a mouth-watering cultural dinner prepared by our talented cooks, showcasing the rich diversity of our community. MC’d by Wellsprings patron Jo Stanley.

– Friday, 18 October 6.30pm at Springvale City Hall, 18 Grace Park Avenue, Springvale; $110pp. Bookings: events.humanitix.com/wellsprings-for-women-s-30th-anniversary-fundraising-dinner/tickets

Women and girls ‘Come and Try’ soccer

Located on the synthetic soccer pitch, this beginner-friendly initiative aims to introduce women and girls of all ages and abilities to the joy of soccer in a supportive and inclusive environment. A perfect opportunity to learn, improve skills, and connect with others who share your passion for the game.

– Wednesdays 4pm-5pm at Ross Reserve, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; free event. Details: Ranee from RecLink Australia, 0401 948 831. Register at club.reclink.org/programs/TFPG5L/signup

Beach volleyball

An 8-week indoor program designed for young people aged 16-25. This program is open to all abilities and genders, ensuring everyone has a chance to play. Female only courts can be arranged and suited for any needs. Expert coaching and all necessary equipment provided. Come build your skills, make new friends, and have a blast in a supportive and energetic environment.

– Thursdays until 10 October 4.30pm-5.30pm at Dandenong Stadium, 270 Stud Road, Dandenong. Details: Ranee from RecLink Australia, 0401 948 831. Register at club.reclink.org/programs/U7RMSH/signup

Probus Sandown club

– Probus Sandown meets on the second Monday every month at 10.15am. All welcome. Details: 9548 4809.

Awareness Meditation

Meditation brings stillness, harmonises body and soul and connects to meaning.

– Mondays (during school term) 2.30pm–3.30pm at The Open Door, 110 Ann St, Dandenong; suggested gold coin donation. Deatils: 9791 8664 or Theopendoor@ssjg.org.au

Noble Park Art Show entries open

Showcase your creativity at this year’s Noble Park Art Show on 18-20 October, open to all ages!

– Entries close October 7, 12pm; $8 per artwork / $5 concession / children’s art is free. Details: www.npccartshow.org/our-show/enter

Come Dance with Me – Line Dancing

Come along and learn tips and techniques to this line dancing activity. Learn it well and learn from scratch from patient instructor. Suitable and tailored for all ages. No partner necessary. Wear casual clothing, bring water bottle, closed shoes and positive attitude.

– Tuesdays from 5.45pm-6.30pm (school terms only) at Springers Leisure Centre, 400 Cheltenham Road, Keysborough; $10 prepaid classes / $15 casual attendance – a five-week package that can be repeated. Details: 0412 296 827 or mariepietersz@hotmail.com

HOME 24

Too Much Drama is a site-responsive project by Ethiopian-Norwegian, Naarm-based artist Olana Janfa. Combining bold images and political statements with lightness, dry humour and vivid colours and tones, the exhibition brings together old and new works by Olana, displayed across Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre and the public space.

– runs until Friday 6 September (open Tuesdays-Fridays) at Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre, 1-9 Walker Street, Dandenong.

Noble Park Probus

A warm invitation is extended to anyone in the local community who is aged 55 and over, not working full time to visit us with a view to becoming a member at Noble Park Combined Probus Club. Meets monthly for morning tea and an interesting guest speaker. Also special lunches, day trips and extended trips such as to Bright. We make sure we promote the Probus core values of ‘Friendship, fellowship and fun’.

– first Monday of the month, 10am at Club Noble. Details: Roslyn, rgrassham07@gmail.com or 0410628249.

Walking Football

Walking Football 4 Health is modified soccer in a safe, family-friendly environment for participants of all ages and abilities, starting from 7 years old. No running, no contact, no tackles from behind and no kicking balls above waist height. A supportive space for those with health challenges, confidence issues, or social anxiety. Families are encouraged to play as a team or part of a team.

– Saturdays 1pm-2pm at Dandenong Soccer 5s, 29 Brindley Street, Dandenong South; $5 per person. Details: Mick Trim, 0430 163 550 or m.trim@wffa.org.au

Conversational English

Practice your English in a casual setting over a cup of tea while you meet new people in these FREE weekly sessions.

– Wednesdays 9.30am -11.30am and Thursdays 10:30am-12:30pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

All Abilities Art & Craft

Discover your creative style and make meaningful social connections at our All Abilities Art & Craft classes.

– Fridays 10am-12pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

Crochet

Whether you’re eager to learn how to crochet or an avid crocheter willing to share your experience, join our little group for people who love all things crochet.

– Mondays 11am-1pm at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $20 per term. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

Badminton

Join us for social sessions for players of all abilities. Ages 15+.

– Mondays 7:30pm-10pm; $5 per session at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801.

Dandenong senior activities

Dandenong over 60’s Club (but over 50s are welcome). Join us for fun and games.

– Mondays 1pm-4pm (except public holidays) at The Dandenong Club, cnr Stud and Heatherton roads. Details: Carol, 0431 755 466

Senior activities Keysborough

Keysborough & District Multicultural Senior Citizens Inc is an over 55s club with bingo on first, second and fourth Tuesday of the month ($3 entry and $1.50 per bingo book), live concerts with professional entertainers on third and fifth Tuesday of the month, line dancing on Wednesdays ($3 entry), Thursday ballroom dancing lessons (12.30pm-1pm) and ballroom dancing (1pm-3pm, $3 entry).

– 1pm-3pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Rowley Allan Reserve 352 Cheltenham Road Keysborough. Tea and coffee provided. Details: Julie, 0428 561 694.

Adult Exercise

Improve fitness and energy levels for good health and wellbeing at this adult exercise group class on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is a self-paced, gentle aerobics class suitable for all levels.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am at Jan Wilson Community Centre, Halton Road, Noble Park North; $5 per session. No registrations required. Details: 8571 1436 or communityfacilities@cgd.vic.gov.au

Fun for retirees

New members from Dandenong North and Noble Park are sought by the Waverley Gardens Combined Probus Club. In addition to other activities, club members also meet for coffee & listen to a guest speaker.

– last Tuesday of the month 9.45am-noon at Southern Community Centre, 27 Rupert Dr, Mulgrave (near Police Rd). Details: Don, 9560 6046.

Meditation and positive thinking

Learn how to make your mind your best friend through open-eyed meditation. Led by Bhavani Padmanabhan, these free sessions are open to all. Presented by Bakhtar Community Organisation and The Brahma Kumaris Organisation.

– Saturdays 2pm at 23-47 Gunns Road, Hallam. Registrations: 9703 2555 or 0403 551 596.

Weekly badminton

Adults welcome (Mondays 7pm-9pm) and ladies and retired (Wednesdays 12pm-2.30pm).

– Hallam Badminton Club, Frawley Road Recreation Reserve; $5.

Yoga Classes

For all ages, experience and abilities. Mats and other equipment available. No Booking required.

– Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9.30am-10.30am at Noble Park Community Centre, Memorial Drive, Noble Park; $5 per class or $40 for 10 classes. Details: programs@nobleparkcc.org.au or 9547 5801

Multifaith meditation

Held weekly for people to learn the basic skills of concentration. Meditation may benefit people with spiritual and mental health support.

– Thursdays, 2.30pm-3pm at Dandenong Hospital’s Sacred Space, 135 David Street, Dandenong. Free, no bookings required. Details: Chuentat Kang, 0405 421 706 or chuentat@hotmail.com