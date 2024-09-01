Musical in a High School Musical

An exuberant cast at Lyndale Secondary College has been polishing its song and dance routines ahead of a performance of Disney’s High School Musical on Stage.

With live band, bright sets and dynamic costumes, the musical is kind of a show within show – based on the two love-interests being cast for a school musical.

The show, adapted from the Disney movie High School Musical, explores issues of friendship, first love and acceptance.

It is on at Lyndale Secondary College, 14 Halton Road, Dandenong North on Wednesday 4 September-Saturday 7 September, 7.30pm. Bookings: trybooking.com/events/landing/1264622